Diddy Accused of Sexually Assaulting Aspiring Male Musician In 2015, Multiple New Lawsuits Expected In The Coming Days

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new allegations of sexual assault in a recent lawsuit, and according to attorney Tony Buzbee, there are even more coming in the next few days.

In the latest lawsuit filed against the disgraced music mogul, Combs has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an aspiring male singer in 2015.

Filed on Monday, the lawsuit centers on the allegations of an unnamed man identified as John Doe. According to court documents obtained by USA TODAY, the man is suing Diddy for sexual battery and is seeking a series of damages to address the physical and emotional distress he’s allegedly suffered. The suit was filed by Texas-based attorney Tony Buzbee in New York County Supreme Court.

According to the complaint, Doe had a budding business relationship with the Bad Boy Records founder, who had allegedly promised him a record deal with Bad Boy and “studio time with Combs himself.” The alleged assault took place at an after-party in Los Angeles when he was 23 years old.

“The conduct described herein is shockingly typical of how defendant Sean Combs conducted himself for many years,” the lawsuit reads. “Sean Combs believed he was above the law. He is not.”

Doe alleges he sent an alcoholic drink by Combs himself during an after-party that was made with his vodka brand Ciroc. After drinking the beverage, he says he “quickly felt lightheaded” and later lost consciousness.

“While drifting in and out of consciousness, Doe observed Combs and his entourage engaging in group sexual activity, often with other attendees who appeared either drugged, unconscious, or as if they were paid escorts,” the lawsuit reads.

While intoxicated, Doe allegedly woke up “from a physical jolt” to find his pants had been removed and that the rapper was groping him. The lawsuit says that Doe believes Diddy was performing oral sex on him during the alleged encounter. While he reportedly attempted to resist Combs’ sexual advances, he allegedly threatened Doe, telling him he could “easily contact his manager and ruin any chances he had of succeeding in the music industry.”

Combs allegedly requested that Doe have sex with a woman he didn’t know, which led to the man telling Combs he needed to use the restroom before engaging in the sexual act. Instead of actually going to the restroom, Doe reportedly snuck out of the party and left the venue. He says he refrained from reporting the alleged incident out of fear of being “blackballed” in the music industry.

In a statement to USA TODAY responding to the lawsuit, Combs’ attorneys said: “Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

In addition to the aforementioned lawsuit, attorney Tony Buzbee has announced that Combs will be facing more than 10 new civil lawsuits in the coming days. Buzzbee already represents dozens of accusers. He said he plans to file more than 10 lawsuits in the next seven to 10 days. This comes as a deadline approaches on March 1 in New York, the last day of a law that allows victims of past sexual assault to file civil lawsuits despite an expired statute of limitations.

Even without these impending complaints, Combs is currently facing more than 30 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. He is currently in jail in New York awaiting a federal criminal trial on sex trafficking and racketeering.