Brandon Durham Case: Alejandra Boudreaux Competent For Trial

Las Vegas Home Invader Who Led To Fatal Police Shooting Of Brandon Durham Ruled Competent For Trial

Published on February 5, 2025

We have an update to report on Brandon Durham, the man gunned down by a Las Vegas police officer after calling 911 to request help with a violent home invader named Alejandra Boudreaux.

According to News13LV, earlier this week, a judge ruled that Boudreaux was fit to stand trial despite her attorney’s argument that she was not competent.

On the list of reasons for the request, the attorney checked boxes indicating Boudreaux does not “appear to disclose to defense attorney pertinent facts,” “display appropriate courtroom behavior” and “demonstrate ability to provide relevant testimony.”

BOSSIP previously reported on the case and public pressure that has been mounting to have the offending officer, Alexander Bookman, arrested and criminally charged. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there hasn’t been a NVPD officer convicted for an on-duty shooting in nearly 35 years despite a handful of prosecutions that didn’t lean toward justice.

“When it comes to police killings or excessive use of force, it’s very rare, exceedingly rare, to see the Clark County district attorney’s office prosecute officers involved,” said Athar Haseebullah, director of the ACLU of Nevada.

Let Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson tell it; he’s willing to take it there…if he feels like it.

“We’re prosecuting 10 to 15 police officers at any given time,” he said. “I’m not afraid to file a charge against a police officer, but the facts have to meet the elements of the crime.”

Our eyes will be glued to this case and will provide as much new information as we can as things develop.

Alejandra Boudreaux Alexander Bookman Brandon Durham

