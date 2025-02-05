Oh BROTHER, This Guy Stinks! Travis KKKelce Says ‘It’s A Great Honor’ To Have Donald Trump Attend Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce isn’t hiding his excitement over Donald Trump’s anticipated attendance at the upcoming Super Bowl.

During a media day on Wednesday, Feb. 5, KKKelce was asked about his reaction to the news that Trump will be attending Sunday’s game in New Orleans, which marks the first time a sitting president has attended.

“That’s awesome. It’s a great honor,” the Chiefs star told reporters, according to PEOPLE. “I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”

Even beyond Trump’s absolutely unhinged first month in office, the tight end’s comments are even more confusing after Trump lashed out at his girlfriend. Back in September, just one day after Taylor Swift endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends that he “was not a fan of Taylor Swift.”

He continued, “It was just a question of time… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.” A few days later, Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social, saying, “I hate Taylor Swift.”

Of course, Kelce wasn’t the only baller asked about Trump’s attendance–and interestingly enough, the answers from Philadelphia Eagles players versus athletes on the Chiefs were vastly different. You can draw your own conclusions on that one.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was also asked about Trump’s announced attendance, but he chose to keep things cute with a simple shutdown. One reporter asked if “there added pressure with Trump attending,” to which Hurts quickly said, “No, ma’am,” and moved on to the next question. It’s that simple.