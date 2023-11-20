Bossip Video

Ha! You thought!

Travis Kelce’s mom Donna Kelce told Good Morning America that the overload of coverage of the Chiefs star tight end and his girlfriend, the biggest pop star on the planet Taylor Swift must be exhaustive to the viewing public. Via DailyMail:

‘I’m sure everybody is tired of our family in some respects, but it is really with joy that we are able to do things together.’

Sure, there might be a few complaints but as far as we can tell, the Swifties, the NFL, and sports media are here for it all. Travis Kelce isn’t exactly an unknown in the world of sports but his Q Score has gotten a performance enhancing boost since he started locking lips with Miss “Bad Blood”. Donna says her baby boy is coping just fine.

‘Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s okay.

According to PEOPLE, Donna also recently gave the Wall Street Journal an interview for a piece they were writing about the NFL baller. The baller momma said she felt anxious about revealing too much information about her son’s love life but now that Travis and Taylor have been boo’ed up for a bit longer, she’s more comfortable speaking.

“I can tell you this,” she told the outlet, which said she was “beaming” with her response, “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time …. God bless him. He shot for the stars!”

Taylor’s past relationship exploits are…turbulent to say the least. If this thing ends in a mess, the jokes will fly. Especially on the field where players are well-known to talk CRAZY to one another in the heat of competition. However, the these two love birds end up tying the knot, the haters better prepare for new levels of 24/7 Travis and Taylor coverage.