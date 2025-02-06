R.I.P.

Murder Inc. Founder, Producer & Entrepreneur Irv Gotti Dead At 54

Published on February 5, 2025

Irv Gotti, the founder of Murder Inc. Records, has passed away.

The record executive and entrepreneur has died at 54 years old, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His cause of death is currently unknown, though news of his passing comes following reports that he allegedly suffered a second stroke this week.

Gotti rose to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, playing a major role in hip-hop and R&B records of the time. He is best known for his work with artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti and DMX, launching each of them to massive commercial success. Some of his most well-known hits include the multi-platinum track “Always On Time” by Ja Rule featuring Ashanti, and Ashanti’s “Foolish.”

Prior to launching Murder Inc., Gotti worked as an A&R at Def Jam, helping bring DMX, Jay-Z and Ja Rule to the label. Under the moniker DJ Irv, he produced Jay-Z’s “Can I Live” from his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt. Later called The Inc., Vanessa Carlton signed with the label and Gotti co-produced her 2007 album, Heroes and Thieves, with Rick Rubin and Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins.

In early 2024, Irv opened up about the toll diabetes had taken on his life, saying it was “deteriorating” his body. According to reports from TMZ at the time, he had a “minor stroke” over six months before the reveal as a result of diabetes complications.

“Irv has been struggling with diabetes for years, which caused him to have a minor stroke over six months ago,” Gotti’s rep said in a statement. “He has since changed his diet to eating more healthy. He’s been successful in making a full recovery. Irv is not in a rehab facility. He is at home with his family, enjoying life.”

AllHipHop reported that the music mogul suffered a second stroke this week, though his team never confirmed those reports.

 

Celebrities React To Irv Gotti’s Passing

Hip-Hop-has been reacting for hours to Irv Gotti’s death.

Def Jam, the label of which Murder Inc. Records was an imprint of, shared an Instagram message remembering Gotti’s trailblazing work as a “force” in the industry.

“Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees, are deeply saddened at the loss of Irv Gotti,” the statement reads. “His contributions at Def Jam, as both an A&R executive and in partnership with Murder Inc., helped pave the way for the next generation of artists and producers, a force that reshaped the soundscape of hip-hop and R&B. His creative genius and unwavering dedication to the culture birthed countless hits, defining an era of music that continues to resonate with fans worldwide. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those who were touched by his work.”

Gotti’s longtime friend/Murder Inc. signee Ja Rule shared a broken heart emoji on X.

The Ruff Ryders also responded to Irv Gotti’s passing, acknowledging that he signed the late DMX in 1997, which played a key role in the formation of their record label.

R.I.P. Irv Gotti.

