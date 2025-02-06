‘Toya & Reginae’ Exclusive Clip: Toya & Ms. Anita Have A Candid Conversation After Toya Admits To Blocking Her

A new episode of Toya & Reginae is airing tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what’s going down!

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returned to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode, we see Toya and her mom, Ms. Anita, having a heart-to-heart. Toya admits to her mom that she blocked her because she “needed a little break,” but she’s receptive to hearing what’s going on in her life.

Ms. Anita tells her daughter that while she’s happy Toya’s brother Walter is home, she’s been thinking about her late sons, Josh and Rudy, who were killed in 2016.

“I think about that every day,” she says.

“I can totally understand that, just two of them when it was four of them,” says Toya in a confessional. “It made me understand she’s dealing with a lot over there.”

