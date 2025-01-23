Reality TV

'Toya & Reginae' Season 2 Exclusive Clip

‘Toya & Reginae’ Season 2 Exclusive Clip: Walter Reflects On His 9 Years Behind Bars–‘I Lost A Lot’

Published on January 23, 2025

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are returning to TV screens tomorrow, and we’ve got your exclusive sneak peek at the second season of their show!

Toya & Reginae

Source: Toya & Reginae / We TV

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returns to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s premiere, Ms. Anita welcomes her son Walter home after a 9-year prison bid.

“I’m so happy that you’re home, Walter,” says Ms. Anita after cooking for her son. “I miss you the most, because you’ve been gone long.”

Toya & Reginae

Source: Toya & Reginae / We TV

Walter then reflects on missing nine years of his 14-year-old daughter’s life while incarcerated and missing out on grieving his brothers, Joshua and Rudy.

Toya & Reginae

Source: Toya & Reginae / We TV

The two were sadly murdered in 2016 while Walter was behind bars.

“Not being able to be there for my family to grieve with them as I should, that was the hard part,” says Walter. “I lost a lot.”

Toya & Reginae

Source: Toya & Reginae / We TV

Take an exclusive look at Walter’s emotional moment below.

Premiering Friday, January 24, 2025, at 9 pm ET, the second season of Toya & Reginae will air exclusively on We TV and stream on ALLBLK.

Reginae Toya Johnson Toya Johnson-Rushing

