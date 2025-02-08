Super Sips: BOSSIP’s Boozy Big Game Beverage Blitz

Super Bowl LIX is almost here, and if you’re hosting a (safely) boozy bash, we’ve got some super sips for you and your guests to try.

As Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles draws near, we know the game-day experience isn’t complete without the perfect cocktail in hand.

Whether you’re hosting a crowd or settling in for a cozy watch party, a well-crafted drink can elevate the celebration. From bold bourbon sips to refreshing citrus spritzes, check out our winning cocktail recipes that will keep spirits high—no matter which team takes home the trophy!

Super Bowl LIX Cocktails

Blu Smoke

1.5oz Espadin Mezcal

.75oz Hpnotiq

.5oz Yuzu Juice

.5oz Pineapple Juice

.25oz Simple Syrup

Glassware: Double Rocks

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake long and hard, pour over ice in a double rocks glass, and garnish with a decorative lime wedge and pineapple leaves. This is an exotic-inspired cocktail with notes of lush tropical fruits and yuzu citrus. Perfect for sipping poolside, in a hammock, or at a day club.

Knob Creek Bourbon Cocktails

Knob Creek Bourbon has teamed up with NFL legend Eli Manning to launch Knob Creek Bold Picks, encouraging fans to make bold choices and enjoy a perfect pour ahead of the Big Game. As part of the collaboration, Manning visited the Kentucky distillery to hand-select a limited-edition single-barrel bourbon alongside Master Distiller Freddie Noe. Dubbed Eli Manning’s 2025 Bold Pick, the bourbon is described as rich and full-flavored—much like Manning’s storied career on the field. Fans can find the exclusive release at select retailers in the New York metro area, New Orleans, and Los Angeles for $59.99 per 750mL bottle. Classic Old Fashioned 1 1/2 parts 9 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters Pinch of raw sugar Cherry to garnish Instructions: In a rocks glass, muddle the sugar and bitters. Add ice, then pour the bourbon on top. Stir gently to mix. Garnish with a cherry. New Fashioned 1 part 9 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey 1/2 part amaretto 1/4 part simple syrup 3 Dashes bitters 1 Orange peel Instructions: In a shaker with ice, stir in all the ingredients. Strain into rocks glass to serve neat and chilled. Garnish with a sliver of orange peel. Rye Old Fashioned 1 1/2 parts 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey 3 Dashes Angostura Bitters Pinch of brown sugar Splash water 2 inches piece of grapefruit peel Instructions: In a rocks glass, muddle the grapefruit peel, brown sugar, bitters and splash of water. Pour in whiskey and ice. Stir and enjoy. Kansas City Ice Water 2 cups ice, or as needed 1 fluid ounce gin 1 fluid ounce vodka ½ fluid ounce lime juice ½ fluid ounce triple sec 3 fluid ounces lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage Fill a shaker with ice; add gin, vodka, lime juice, and triple sec. Cover and shake until the outside of the shaker has frosted. Strain into a chilled pint glass with ice. Gran Coramino Cocktails Naturally, Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino tequila has Super Bowl cocktails. The Philly native/die-hard Eagles fan is encouraging his fellow birds to try the Barkley Hurts Margarita. INGREDIENTS: – 2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino – 0.5oz Agave Syrup – 0.75oz Lime Juice – 1.5oz Cucumber Juice – Rocks Glass INSTRUCTIONS: Rim Rocks glass w/ salt. In a cocktail shaker, add Gran Coramino Cristalino, agave syrup, lime juice, and cucumber juice. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with mint. Gran Coramino “Tastes Like Team Spirit” Ingredients: (for a pitcher) 750 ml bottle of Gran Coramino Cristalino 2 cups fresh lime juice 2 cups Cane Sugar 7 cups cold premium water INSTRUCTIONS: Blend the below for 1 minute 2 cups fresh lime juice 2 cups Cane Sugar Add 2 cups of water and blend for 1 minute Add 1 lime, quartered, and blend for 10 seconds Strain Combine with 7 cups of cold premium water in a punch bowl (1 gallon or larger container) Use Mountain Valley or similar that’s in a nice glass bottle Add 750 ml bottle of Gran Coramino Cristalino Pour a serving of Limeade into a rock glass and Garnish.