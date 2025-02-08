Super Bowl LIX Cocktail Guide
Super Sips: BOSSIP’s Boozy Big Game Beverage Blitz
Super Bowl LIX is almost here, and if you’re hosting a (safely) boozy bash, we’ve got some super sips for you and your guests to try.
As Sunday’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles draws near, we know the game-day experience isn’t complete without the perfect cocktail in hand.
Whether you’re hosting a crowd or settling in for a cozy watch party, a well-crafted drink can elevate the celebration. From bold bourbon sips to refreshing citrus spritzes, check out our winning cocktail recipes that will keep spirits high—no matter which team takes home the trophy!
Super Bowl LIX Cocktails
Blu Smoke
1.5oz Espadin Mezcal
.75oz Hpnotiq
.5oz Yuzu Juice
.5oz Pineapple Juice
.25oz Simple Syrup
Glassware: Double Rocks
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice, shake long and hard, pour over ice in a double rocks glass, and garnish with a decorative lime wedge and pineapple leaves.
This is an exotic-inspired cocktail with notes of lush tropical fruits and yuzu citrus. Perfect for sipping poolside, in a hammock, or at a day club.
Knob Creek Bourbon Cocktails
- One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
- David Justice Reveals Divorcing Halle Berry Because She Didn’t Cook & Clean, Fans Drag MLB Champ For ‘Fumbling’ Our Forever Fave
- Kirk Frost’s Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood’s Murder, Denies ‘Conspiracy Theories’ About Her Involvement: ‘I Would NEVER!’
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
The Nerve, The Gall, The Sheer AUDACITY: Trick Daddy Gets DRAGGED To The Ashy Abyss For Saying Women Over 35 Are ‘Damaged Goods’
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Back In Blood: Cardi B Gets Her 'Lick Back' On Rah Ali During Cannes Airport Run-In
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
The Glowing Goon & Groom? Monica Teases Potentially Tying The Knot With Anthony 'Ant' Wilson With Stunning Shots—'Forever'
-
Here’s How Social Media Reacted To Shannon Sharpe Being Sued For $20 Million & Losing His ESPN Gig In The Same Week