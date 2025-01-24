Bompton Blessings: Kendrick Lamar Announces SZA As Guest Performer For Super Bowl Halftime Show

The first trailer for Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show has revealed that SZA will perform as a special guest.

February is gearing up to be a major month for Kendrick Lamar, with the Grammy’s right around the corner and his Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Following that, he’ll hit the road for the “Grand National Tour” with his former TDE label mate SZA.

Now it’s been revealed that before the collaborators tour together, they’ll entertain millions at the Super Bowl.

In the first trailer for Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show, SZA appears, drenching Kendrick in Gatorade. She perfectly soaks him as he’s on the phone discussing special guests.

The move makes sense, as the world will have the chance to catch them on the road this Spring. On Kendrick’s last album, GNX SZA collabs with him on the hits “luther” and “gloria” which will hopefully ring off during halftime.

Kendrick also appears on “30 for 30” off the deluxe version of SZA’s hit album S.O.S, which fans also want to hear.

If we’re lucky, hopefully, we get a mash-up of all of them, including “All The Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack. It’s unclear, however, if Kendrick’s mega-hit “Not Like Us” will be performed considering Drake’s defamation lawsuit against UMG.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS, with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton serving as director. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor of the live performance.

Creative Direction for Lamar’s performance will be provided by pgLang.

Watch the first trailer for Apple Music’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show below.