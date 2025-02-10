Lauren Speed-Hamilton Shifts Gears With Kelley Blue Book Podcast, Reflects On Life In The Fast Lane With Her Hubby Cameron [Exclusive]

Lauren Speed-Hamilton is hitting the gas on a thrilling new podcast journey, shifting gears from reality TV to the world of expert insights. The Love Is Blind alumna/audio aficionado is putting listeners in the driver’s seat with her latest partnership, and she’s giving BOSSIP all the deets on this high-octane collaboration.

The full-time content queen is expanding her podcasting prowess with Life and Drive, a new collaboration with Kelley Blue Book. The podcast mini-series is designed to provide expert advice on mental health, travel, and finance—three key aspects of modern life. Lauren told BOSSIP that the project aligns perfectly with her mission to empower and educate people while helping them live their best lives.

“We’re trying to bring the best of the best to the people—experts in these different categories, mental health, travel, finances, because it’s a whole new year and we need to be living our best life,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “So we’re bringing tips and tricks from these experts on how people can do that. I’m really excited. I’m all about helping people be the best version of themselves that they can be.”

The podcast, which released three episodes on February 3, 5, and 7, covers a wide range of relevant topics, featuring insightful conversations with experts such as Dr. Alfiee, a pioneering psychologist, scientist, and founder of The AAKOMA Project, a mental health nonprofit for diverse youth.

“My conversation with her was so fulfilling. We basically just talked about how a lot of people, when it’s a new year, want to have these big, huge goals. You just want to jump into it, but it’s so much better to have incremental small steps to make this big stride. So even that conversation, I was taking notes like, yes, absolutely,'” she said.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton Reflects On Meeting Cameron On Love Is Blind, The Importance Of Authenticity

Before her success in media, Speed-Hamilton became a household name after meeting her husband, Cameron Hamilton, on Season 1 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind.

The two formed an instant connection in the pods, leading to one of the show’s most celebrated love stories. Now, with a new season of Love Is Blind premiering on Valentine’s Day, Lauren reflected on her experience before the show aired.

“Right before the season was coming out, I was nervous. I was kind of anxious. I didn’t know what to expect,” said Lauren. “We didn’t get a preview, so we were watching it with everybody else as they were watching it. So I was just hoping that they really captured our story, because sometimes with reality TV, you really can’t tell with the edits what it’s going to be. “So I just remember feeling nervous but happy to finally have the show out because we had been married a year and a half already by this point. It’s like, ‘I’m ready to post my man. I’m ready to share my life and not have this secret for two years!'”

Reflecting on how to identify genuine connections on Love Is Blind, Speed-Hamilton emphasized the importance of authenticity, something she also brought to the Life and Drive podcast that

aligns with the celebration of Kelly Blue Book’s 2025 Best Buy Awards. The awards are an annual recognition program spotlighting the top vehicles for the year from Kelley Blue Book which has been a trusted resource in the automotive industry since 1926, offering objective vehicle valuations and insights.

“Kelley Blue Book is known for highlighting the best of the best,” said Lauren. “You can go there to find the best.”

