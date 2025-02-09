Gocha’s Breakfast Bar: A Grand Reopening Worth The Buzz [Exclusive]

The Cascade community was recently abuzz with excitement as Gocha Hawkins, visionary chef, entrepreneur, and star of WeTV’s Bold & Bougie, unveiled the newly renovated Gocha’s Breakfast Bar. This grand reopening wasn’t just a celebration of a revamped space—it was a full-scale production that showcased the warmth, flavor, and vibrance of a Black-owned business thriving in Atlanta.

As BOSSIP got an exclusive inside look, it was clear that this event was more than a ribbon-cutting ceremony—it was a testament to Gocha’s dedication to her craft, her community, and her culture.

A Space Transformed: Bigger, Brighter, Better

Upon entering, media guests like myself were greeted by the unmistakable hum of energy. The restaurant’s interior expansion was a sight to behold. Gocha’s team has literally moved walls to create a larger, more inclusive dining space that could comfortably welcome the community it serves. The warm ambiance was perfectly paired with the smooth R&B jams curated by the in-house DJ, setting the tone for an evening of celebration and connection.

Staff members didn’t just welcome guests; they danced their way through the room, serving smiles as effortlessly as they would the upcoming dishes.

Adding to the charm was the attention to detail in branding. A stunning display of Gocha’s very own Lemon Pancake Mix and grits (available in original and flavored varieties) adorned the walls, giving attendees a tangible taste of her culinary brilliance to take home.

A Star-Studded Ribbon Cutting

The ribbon-cutting ceremony brought an extra layer of significance to the evening, with Artie Jones, Economic Development Director of South Fulton, welcoming the audience. He introduced Gocha and other city officials, including Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs, Mayor Pro Tem Linda Pritchett of District 7, Councilwoman Keosha B. Bell of District 5, and Catherine Foster-Rowell of District 1.

Catherine Foster-Rowell, whose district is home to Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, shared heartfelt remarks.

“We’re happy to see the community continue to support her as she started her first establishment here in Cascade. Wishing her nothing but success on her businesses.”

Artie Jones took a moment to highlight Gocha’s impact on the local economy.

“Gocha is making history, and it’s very fitting that it is Black History Month. She opened her very first breakfast bar location here on December 23, 2018. If you go to the US Department of Labor, you’ll find that 50 percent of businesses fail in the first 5 years. But what Miss Gocha has done since then is open not 1, not 2, but 3 businesses. Let’s give a round of applause to her for making history.”

Gocha herself shared words of gratitude and excitement.

“Thank you all for supporting us. This is a prime example of the community showing up for us. We always have said that the community has been there for us since day one, and without a team, there would be no us, so shoutout to them. We’re excited for more seating, quicker ticket times, and just better quality food and service.”

With those powerful words, she was handed a pair of oversized scissors to cut the ribbon. Cameras flashed, cheers erupted, and the crowd chanted “Happy Birthday” as the official reopening was marked with celebratory energy.

Gocha’s Mantra

After the ceremony, I had the chance to quickly grab Gocha.

In the midst of her celebration, I asked her to reflect on advice for future business owners and leaders who look up to her in this moment. Her response was simple yet powerful:

“Don’t give up. It’s not always easy, but it’s possible.”

Sometimes, it’s truly about putting words to action, and we can see her manifestations coming to fruition! What a word.

A Taste of Excellence

Inside, the celebration continued with toasts and tastings. Family, friends, and celebrity guests, including Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Yung Joc and Mimi Faust, were all in attendance to cheer Gocha on. The kitchen was buzzing, serving complimentary samples of signature dishes like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and an egg frittata that could rival the best quiches in town.

Drinks flowed just as freely, with options like sidecars, espresso martinis, and French 75s. For those seeking something custom, a full open bar was available.

Black Excellence on Full Display

It’s impossible to overlook the significance of this moment landing during Black History Month. Gocha’s Breakfast Bar has always been more than a restaurant—it’s a cultural staple, a hub for the community, and a beacon of Black excellence. With three thriving locations under her belt, Gocha Hawkins continues to inspire entrepreneurs and creatives alike.

As the evening wound down, it was clear that this was not just a reopening but a rebirth of sorts. From the expanded space to the expanded love pouring in from the community, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar stands as a symbol of growth, resilience, and the power of great food to bring people together.

BOSSIP extends a hearty congratulations to Gocha Hawkins. Here’s to many more milestones, meals, and memories at Gocha’s Breakfast Bar!