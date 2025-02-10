Sweet, Sweet Revenge: ‘Bandwagon’ Eagles Fan Kayla Nicole Celebrates Philadelphia Super Bowl Win Over Ex Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs

Kayla Nicole is happily celebrating her big win as a self-proclaimed bandwagon Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test star was in New Orleans for 2025 Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, where she joined the crowd at the Caesars Superdome in cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 33-year-old–who dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for years prior to their split in 2022–shared a video from her seat at the stadium in New Orleans via her Instagram Stories. For the highly sought-after event, Nicole was surrounded by a sea of fans wearing green for the Philly team as they celebrated a touchdown.

“Where’s the bandwagon emoji?” she captioned her next slide, admitting to not being a life-long Eagles supporter.

Kayla and her friend Chrysty Gaither also chanted, “Fly, Eagles, fly,” before yelling “E-A-G-L-E-S” and forming the corresponding letters with their hands. After the Eagles managed to crush the Chiefs in a 40-22 victory, Nicole went down to the field and blew a pile of green and white confetti out of her hands in another celebratory Instagram Story video captioned, “They said there’s room on the wagon yall.”

Nicole and Kelce were in a relationship on and off from 2017 to 2022. Kayla was cheering on the Chiefs in 2020 when they won the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers, where she was seen packing on the PDA with Travis after his big win.

She opened up about their time together in an interview with PEOPLE on Friday, claiming that she put her “goals and dreams on the back burner” to support the tight end. The pair were no longer together by the time Kelce’s team won the Super Bowl again in 2023, and again the following year.

By 2024, the baller was dating Taylor Swift, who was at the game again this year, cheering on her boyfriend from a suite with rapper Ice Spice, brother Austin Swift, and more friends and family members. The singer looked visibly stressed throughout the game as the Eagles dominated the first half with a crushing 24-0 lead.

Though she got to see her boyfriend win a Super Bowl just a few months after going public with their relationship, it seems like this loss will serve as Swift’s first time experiencing what it’s like to lose as a WAG.