Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Condemns Allison Holker For ‘Denigrating’ His Legacy After His Death: ‘There’s Now This Question In The Air When His Name Comes Up’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, is unhappy with how his wife has been handling her son’s legacy, and she’s speaking out for the first time.

The late So You Think You Can Dance star’s mother is speaking out against his wife, Allison Holker, accusing her of tarnishing Boss’ legacy. This comes after the latest claims in her memoir–This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light–in which Holker says she found a “cornucopia of drugs” hidden in their house after Boss’ death by suicide in 2022.

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” Connie said to Gayle King in an interview on CBS Mornings. “And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ’cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.” “I applaud that,” she continued, “and if that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there’s a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that’s there for his children, you know, there’s now this question in the air when his name comes up. And that bothered me.”

When asked if she believes that Allison’s claims have tarnished her son’s legacy, Connie replied, “I do. I do.” She added that it’s how Holker went about speaking on Stephen’s life that she struggles with.

“I’m not saying that my son was perfect,” Connie continued in the Feb. 11 interview. “I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other.”

Allison–who is a mother to Maddox, 8, Zaia, 6, and Wesley, 16 with Stephen–replied to her mother-in-law’s interview in a Feb. 10 statement to CBS Mornings, which came after a clip of her sit-down was released.

“Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives,” Allison began. “From Grandparent’s Day, to family lunches, ice cream dates and Cameron’s video game meet ups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”

Connie was joined by another son, Dre Rose, for the interview, both of whom have previously shared how the claims in Allison’s book blindsided them.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story,” Dre said to Gayle in a clip from their interview. “In to how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there’s a public campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out in the media. We’re a family.”

Watch the full interview below.