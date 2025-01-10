Celebrity

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’ Mom Slams Allison Holker's 'Hurtful Claims'

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Slams Allison Holker's 'Misleading And Hurtful Claims' About The Late Dancer

Published on January 10, 2025

Published on January 10, 2025

Following Allison Holker’s insistence that her late husband would want his story told, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother has responded with a statement of her own.

Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 9 to post her statement in response to the “untruths” circulating about her late son. She alludes to Holker’s allegations that tWitch had a drug problem prior to his death, calling the claims “misleading and hurtful.”

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” the lengthy statement began. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

She continued, “For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren.”

Boss Alexander goes on to expand on why she decided to speak up now, insisting that her and the rest of tWitch’s family will do everything in their power to protect his legacy while others try to tarnish it.

“Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor,” the statement concluded.

Though Boss’ mother didn’t say explicitly what she wanted to protect her son from, she was likely referring to recent comments from her son’s widow, Allison Holker. She revealed in a recent PEOPLE interview that she found a “cornucopia” of drugs following Boss’ death.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” Holker said about the discovery. “It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue (about).”

After facing backlash for airing out her late husband’s private affairs in public, Holker responded with a statement in her Instagram story, insisting he would have wanted her to come forward.

“To fans of Stephen and our family and friends, I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people,” she wrote in response to all of the backlash. “Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together I will never really know.”

