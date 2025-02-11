Super Bowl Sweethearts: Jalen Hurts Celebrates Super Bowl 2025 Win With Fiancée Bry Burrows At Disney World

Jalen Hurts had one thing on his mind after he led his team to victory at the Super Bowl: Going to Disney World!

On Monday, Feb. 10, the Super Bowl 2025 MVP observed the decades-long tradition of winners celebrating at Disney World. Just one day after Sunday’s championship game, the parade saw the 26-year-old stand alongside Mickey Mouse as he waved to fans lining the streets of the theme park.

In one video clip, the crowd shouted, “M-V-P,” as Hurts went by, cheering on the quarterback after he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Later on in his visit, Hurts and his fiancée, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows, were seen having a ball on the Tron Lightcycle Power Run, seen smiling as they rode the rollercoaster in footage posted by SportsCenter and the park itself.

The post-Super Bowl victory trip to Disney was a tradition first established in 1987. Following the New York Giants’ win that year, the team’s quarterback Phil Simms became the first to shout “I’m going to Disney World,” and according to ESPN, he earned a whopping $50,000 for doing so.

While the Super Bowl MVP might not always shout that phrase during the television broadcast, they’re usually featured in a commercial for the parks, which Hurts happily took part in. He can be seen in the iconic commercial gleefully shouting, “I’m going to Disney World!” following his win, flashing a huge smile as the field behind him fills up with more and more people celebrating.

After the big game, Hurts shared a sweet moment with his fiancée, Bry Burrows, during which she could be seen coming up to him in the crowd and leaning in for a big kiss. Burrows was then seen putting her arms around him as she congratulated him on his win. The quarterback was all smiles during their interaction, staying in their hug for a few moments. Bry could then be seen putting a hand on her future husband’s head sweetly before appearing to say, “I love you.”

Jalen got down on one knee in September 2024, and according to ESSENCE, his romantic proposal featured candles and a view of the sunset over the ocean.

A few months prior, Hurts opened up about his relationship to the same outlet, sharing that he was “spoken for” as he and Bry had been dating on and off since their time at the University of Alabama.

“I knew a long time ago, I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling,” the athlete said at the time. “I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”