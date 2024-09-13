Congratulations! 90’s Fine Footballer Jalen Hurts & His Beautiful Bae Bry Burrows Are Officially Engaged

Fly broken hearts, fly!

That’s today’s mood amid Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirming his engagement to his longtime love, Bry Burrows. The couple made the news official to ESSENCE via special photos from the magical moment when Jalen proposed before the start of the NFL season.

The romantic setting included a violinist, candles, and red roses, and in one of the photos the newly engaged duo gaze at the ocean.

ESSENCE reports that Jalen, a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and Burrows, an AI partner at IBM and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. met at the University of Alabama.

The two officially went public in 2023 and Bry has been spotted supporting her man for years on the NFL sidelines.

Most recently, she attended the Eagles season opener against the Green Bay Packers in São Paulo, Brazil on September 6, sporting an enormous rock.

The couple confirming their engagement to ESSENCE is especially fitting considering that Jalen covered the mag’s May/ June 2023 “Fantasy Football Men’s Issue” and spoke highly of his love with Bry.

“I’m not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for,” he said.

He also gushed about knowing that she was the one.

“I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

In the words of Tyrese Darnell Gibson; congratulationsssssss, oh my God!

What do YOU think about Jalen Hurts’ engagement?