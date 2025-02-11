Scot Free? NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Corruption Charges To Be Dropped At Department of Justice’s Demand

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has made quite a bed, but it appears that the powers that be do not want him to sleep in it.

According to AP News, the Department of Justice under the Donald Trump administration has ordered federal prosecutors to drop all criminal charges against Adams related to corruption. Let Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove tell it: Adams is to be given a free pass because the DOJ believes that the case is interfering with Adams’ ability to carry out Trump’s heartless immigration policies.

“The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime,”

Prosecutors were also told to allow Adams’ upcoming mayoral race to pass before taking “additional investigative steps” or attempting to refile charges.

This is Donald Trump’s America. Pardoning criminals, giving his political friends cushy gigs, and using the Justice Department to carry out the Project 2025 Agenda that he swore up and down didn’t exist. Anyone with sense knew better but it was still “God’s plan to show y’all the liar.”

Here’s what he had to say for himself after the charges were dropped.

They can wait until after the NYC mayoral election all they want to; there’s a pretty good chance that New Yorkers are going to vote this bozo out of office. Deada**. Word to my mutha, son.