Nice Try, Troll: Alexis Ohanian Reddit Reads Jason Whitlock For Filth For Bashing Serena Williams’ Crip Walk

Alexis, don’t play that! That’s what we’ve gathered after Alexis Ohanian stood on business (again) about his superstar wife, Serena Williams. On Feb.11, the Reddit co-founder effortlessly eviscerated sports columnist Jason Whitlock after he criticized him for sharing an excerpt from a 2012 article in which Whitlock called the tennis champ “tasteless.”

“I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting,” said Ohanian to the annoying anuran.

Jason Whitlock Bashed Serena Williams In 2012 & Alexis Ohanian Brought It Up After Super Bowl LIX

“What Serena did was akin to cracking a tasteless, X-rated joke inside a church. Serena deserved to be called out. What she did was immature and classless,” Whitlock said at the time when she celebrated her victory over Maria Sharapova by crip walking at the Olympics.

Ohanian shared the excerpt to call out folks like Stephen A. Smith and other internet trolls criticizing the 43-year-old retired tennis champ’s iconic dance, which she resurrected for Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Super Bowl LIX performance on Sunday.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago, and it shows… This is bigger than the music,” the father of two captioned Whitlock’s petty 2012 article and a video of Samuel L. Jackson dressed up as Uncle Sam from Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Jason Whitlock Threw Shade Right Back At Alexis Ohanian

Offended by the post, Whitlock clapped back at the 41-year-old entrepreneur’s shade, calling him a “Simp” for defending his wife, who he believed crip-walked on Sunday to spite her ex-boyfriend, Drake, during Kendrick Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us.”

“This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp.”

Alexis Ohanian Got The Last Word

Ohanian took things a step further, and Reddit read Whitlock like a high school studies book.

“I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting,” he penned. “You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Before signing off, the social media head honcho offered a few words of advice to Whitlock.

“Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there’s some grand conspiracy against you and your ‘brave ideas’—when in reality, you’ve just got terrible takes. It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat,” he added. “This is a lonely road. There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first. You’ll find that if you wake up every morning trying to be a little better, a little more curious, you won’t have time for irrational hating — you’ll be too busy winning.”

Perplexed by the reaction, Whitlock replied to Ohanian’s post, asking why he was upset with him instead of Drake.

“Why is Serena Williams’ husband fussing at me? Why not take it up with Drake?” the writer fired back on Instagram. “Don’t be mad at me because Serena can’t get over Drake. This makes no sense!”

Whitlock should know one thing, Alex Ohanian does NOT play when it comes to Serena Williams.

What do you think? Was it right for Alexis Ohanian to defend Serena Williams’ viral crip walk?