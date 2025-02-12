Justice4Sonya: Sangamon County Reaches $10 Million Settlement With Family Of Sonya Massey

While we’re still waiting to see if Sonya Massey‘s killer, ex-Sangamon County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputy Sean Grayson, will be brought to justice, the county now owes Massey’s family $10 million, which is still not enough to compensate them for the unimaginable pain and suffering they’re likely still experiencing seven months after the July 2024 shooting, and will continue to experience in the years to come.

According to The Hill, late last week, lawyers representing Sangamon County and attorneys representing Massey’s family met and reached the settlement, which now heads to the county board for approval. The board is set to vote on the matter next Tuesday.

Again, if the board approves the settlement amount, which it damn sure better, it will still only settle a civil matter in a killing that absolutely requires criminal action, which can only be satisfied with a guilty verdict for Grayson, who is charged with First Degree murder.

As previously reported, on July 6, 2024, Grayson and another officer arrived at Massey’s home after she called 911 about a possible home invasion. Massey, who had a history of mental illness, said to the officers as soon as she opened the door for them, “Don’t hurt me,” to which an officer replied, “Why would we hurt you? You called us.”

That response from the deputy took less than an hour to age horribly.

Massey, 36, was in the living room on the couch as she was having a calm conversation with the officers when they spotted a pot sitting on the stove and instructed Massey to go into the kitchen and remove it, which she was seen in police video doing when she was shot.

From the Hill:

Massey moved the pot near a sink before stating, “I rebuke you in the name of Jesus.” “You better [expletive] not or I swear to God I’ll [expletive] shoot you in your [expletive] face,” Grayson responded before he pulled out his 9mm pistol and demanded Massey drop the pot. “OK, I’m sorry,” Massey responded. But as she ducked and raised her hands, Grayson pointed his weapon at her. Though Grayson was still in the living room, with a counter between himself and Massey, he shot her three times. One hit her in the head, a fatal blow. Then Grayson tried to discourage his partner from providing first aid to Massey. “You can go get it, but that’s a headshot,” he said. “There’s nothing you can do, man.”

Look, year after year, we see a multitude of stories that involve unarmed Black people being shot to death by police officers who could easily have deescalated the situation before resorting to deadly force, but Massey’s is one of those stories that should be viewed as so cut and dry it’s a wonder why there’s even a question as to the officer’s guilt.

“The settlement reached by civil attorneys for the senseless death of Sonya Massey brings some measure of accountability and closure to those who loved her, but nothing can remove the persistent pain, frustration and grief caused by her senseless death,” famed civil attorney Ben Crump, who represents Massey’s family, said in a statement announcing the settlement. “The use of deadly force during that encounter is as stunning as it is deeply, deeply sad. It is the hope of Sonya’s family that her death can bring change, and that the community will continue to say her name so no one ever needlessly loses their life again when all they are asking for is help.”

Now, we wait for Grayson to be found guilty and sentenced appropriately. That will be justice.