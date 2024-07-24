F12: Sonya Massey’s Killer Cop Claimed She Died Of ‘Self-Inflicted’ Gunshot Wound, DOJ Launches Federal Investigation

Sonya Massey was shot dead by Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson after she made an emergency call seeking help for a potential prowler. Her name is now added to the ever-growing list of Black folks who 9-1-1 failed for assistance and were subsequently gunned down by inept and unqualified police officers.

BOSSIP previously reported on the body camera video that was released earlier this week and the reaction to horrifying footage has been one of disgust, disdain and disbelief. Sadly, the latest update to the story is somehow even more disgusting, more disdainful and more unbelievable.

According to a CBS News report, the Massey family is accusing police officers of attempting to cover up this egregious and unnecessary shooting. Sonya’s family says that they were told that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

“They said it’s under investigation, then they said that they told the doctors at the hospital that she committed suicide—and then they changed it,” said Sonya Massey’s mother, Donna Massey. “They kept changing the story.”

Says Malachi Hill Massey:

“Yeah, because they told her that, but they called—the hospital just told me that someone shot her, so they’re just telling everyone different stories,” he said. “We’re going to get justice for sure. I know. We are for sure.”

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump appeared alongside Sonya’s father James Wilburn on CBS Mornings with Gayle King to discuss the case and family’s dedication to getting justice for their beloved.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an investigation into this matter according to Crump, and with the eyes of The White House watching, justice should be imminent. However, if any shenanigans ensued, best believe Black folks will be in the streets raising seven levels of hell until Sonya Massey and her family are made whole.