MAGA DEI: Covid Conspiracist RFK Jr. Confirmed As Department Of Health And Human Services Despite Lack Of Medical Knowledge

Welp, it happened. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s right, the highest-ranking health department in the nation is being run by a COVID conspiracy theorist who dabbles in medical racism, thinks Lyme disease is a “highly likely militarily engineered bioweapon,” and, during his confirmation hearing, struggled to answer basic questions any health official should be able to answer, such as the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He’s only the latest edition to President Donald Trump’s MAGA DEI Administration.

From NPR:

Kennedy faced opposition from the left for his decades of espousing conspiracy theories on vaccines and from the right for his past support of abortion rights. For several weeks, it was uncertain whether he had enough senators backing him to get through. Yesterday, Democratic senators made speeches on the floor past midnight in protest. But on Thursday morning, he had the votes to be confirmed. The vote was 52 to 48. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the former Republican majority leader and a polio survivor, was the sole Republican joining Democrats to vote against Kennedy. “In my lifetime, I’ve watched vaccines save millions of lives from devastating diseases across America and around the world,” McConnell said in a statement explaining his vote. “I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles.”

You know the Republican Party is down bad when Yertle the McConnell is its voice of reason.

It’s almost as if every new addition to Trump’s cabinet is a testament to how full of it white conservatives are when they babble on about “meritocracy” in their anti-DEI propaganda.

If it’s about merit, why is Pete Hegseth — a Fox News host with zero experience in national defense who also failed to show basic foreign policy knowledge during his confirmation hearing — serving as the nation’s Secretary of Defense?

Trump also nominated former Army Special Forces veteran Joe Kent, who believes Jan. 6 convicts were “political prisoners,” to head the National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC), and he tapped his former speech writer, Darren Beattie, a white supremacist who thinks only “competent white men should be in charge,” to serve as acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs.

Of course, Trump himself is now a two-term president who, before his first term, had zero experience serving in any of our three branches of government or the military.

So, yeah, they don’t care about merit. They care about making white nationalism great again. That’s about it.