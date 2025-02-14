Reality TV

Family Or Fiancé Clip: Michael Will Stop Gaming For Five Hours

OWN’s ‘Family Or Fiancé’ Exclusive Clip: Michael Makes A Sacrifice, Says He’ll Cut Gaming Time From 5 Hours To 2

Published on February 14, 2025

An fan-favorite unscripted series Family Or Fiancé is debuting a new episode on OWN and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive clip.

As previously reported we exclusively revealed that the reality show was coming back this February wrapped in family drama with a sprinkle of scandal.

A press release reports that Tracy McMillan returns to this ultimate crash course in whether love conquers all—or if family dysfunction will destroy the dream.

Family Or Fiancé will push boundaries again as McMillan guides couples and their families through tasks designed to dig deep into their drama. Will families put their differences aside and give their blessings, or will wedding bells be replaced with breakup blues?

The new season premiered Saturday, February 8, at 9 PM ET/PT. 

Family Or Fiancé Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Saturday’s episode, we meet engaged couple Sonia and Michael, whose whirlwind romance began with a serendipitous first meeting in a New York City rainstorm.However, as they prepare for marriage, Sonia hopes Michael will step up and contribute more financially to their lives. Michael, on the other hand, has a lot of growing up to do—spending five hours a day playing video games instead of focusing on their future.

When Michael’s mother learns about his habits, she is shocked.

“Instead of making it five hours of game time, I’ll make it two,” Michael suggests as his mother sits by bewildered.

“That’s your escape, that’s your clutch, that needs to stop,” says his mom.

His fiancé Sonia tells him he has to be willing to sacrifice and her father agrees, causing Michael to shut down.

“I do feel attacked and of course, her parents are thinking, my daughter’s doing everything and he’s just hangin around,” says Michael. “That doesn’t feel good to me.”

Take an exclusive look below!

 

Check out official episode descriptions for this season below:

“James and Jamica: Kissin’ Cousins”

Premieres March 1 at 8 PM ET/PT

Childhood sweethearts with a history of breaking up and making up have decided they are ready to commit to marriage, but their families worry that past traumas are still clouding their abilities to maintain a healthy and functional relationship.  

“Oleathia and Terrance: Ghosts of Relationships Past”

Premieres March 8 at 8 PM ET/PT

After a debilitating accident, Oleathia and Terrance fast-tracked their courtship into living together, with Terrance caring for her and her two sons. But six weeks before the wedding, the crisis is over, and the family struggles to find common ground.

“Britne and Jide: A Valentine’s Day Mom-sacre”

Premieres March 15 at 8 PM ET/PT

An engaged couple finds that their uniquely opposite family histories make it hard to trust each other’s intentions in the relationship. While the groom-to-be struggles with his mama’s boy identity, his fiancé struggles with her own childhood trauma.

Tune in to Family Or Fiancé this Saturday, February 15 at 9pm ET/PT/.

