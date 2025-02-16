Andrew Lester Pleads Guilty in Ralph Yarl Shooting
Slap On The Wrist For A Shot To The Head: Ralph Yarl’s Family Reacts To Andrew Lester’s Plea Deal
The legal strain around the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was shot in the head and arm for mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell, has reached a controversial conclusion.
Andrew Lester, the 86-year-old white man responsible for the shooting, has accepted a plea deal that could land him behind bars for up to seven years—but many, including Yarl’s family, say that’s not enough.
Lester Pleads Guilty, Faces Up to 7 Years
Lester appeared in court on February 14, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, a Class D felony. According to KCTV5, under the terms of the agreement: he could face between one and seven years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.
Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson emphasized that this case was not about the right to self-defense but rather the reasonableness of Lester’s actions.
In KCTV5, Thompson shared that there is a clear difference.
“While we support homeowners’ right to protect themselves, shooting an unarmed teenager through a locked door exceeds reasonable bounds,” Thompson stated. “Ralph made an innocent mistake, and the consequences—being shot twice—far exceeded any reasonable response.”
Lester’s sentencing is set for March 7, and prosecutors have requested a five-year sentence, arguing that his actions not only affected Yarl but also left a deep impact on the community.
The Shooting That Shocked the Nation
The case dates back to April 13, 2023, when then-16-year-old Ralph Yarl arrived at the wrong house in Northland, Kansas City, Missouri, while trying to pick up his younger twin brothers. Instead of finding his siblings, Yarl found himself staring down the barrel of Lester’s revolver.
According to KCTV5, Lester fired twice—first hitting Yarl in the head, then again in the arm after he had already fallen. Witnesses recalled hearing gunshots followed by screams, and surveillance footage later revealed that Lester muttered, “Don’t come around here.”
Despite severe injuries, Yarl managed to stagger to three different houses before a neighbor, identified only as Jodi, finally opened her door to help—defying 911 dispatchers who initially told her not to intervene due to an “active shooter” concern.
Read how Ralph Yarl’s family reacted to Andrew Lester’s plea deal and how the teen is doing now after the jump.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 107
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'
-
One Last Rodeo! Our Grand ‘Ole Gallery Fiinale Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour
-
Kirk Frost's Daughter Kelsie Frost Breaks Silence On Boyfriend T-Hood's Murder, Denies 'Conspiracy Theories' About Her Involvement: 'I Would NEVER!'
-
Bling Bling: Toni Braxton Posts Wedding Ring To Celebrate Anniversary With Birdman
-
Platinum's Perspective: Legendary Magic City Star Sonya 'Platinum' Meadows Reflects On The Strip Club's Changes, Celebrity Clients
-
T-Hood’s Death Under Investigation As Possible Self-Defense Shooting; Kirk & Rasheeda Frost’s Son Ky Named as Suspect