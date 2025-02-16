Slap On The Wrist For A Shot To The Head: Ralph Yarl’s Family Reacts To Andrew Lester’s Plea Deal

The legal strain around the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who was shot in the head and arm for mistakenly ringing the wrong doorbell, has reached a controversial conclusion.

Andrew Lester, the 86-year-old white man responsible for the shooting, has accepted a plea deal that could land him behind bars for up to seven years—but many, including Yarl’s family, say that’s not enough.

Lester Pleads Guilty, Faces Up to 7 Years

Lester appeared in court on February 14, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault, a Class D felony. According to KCTV5, under the terms of the agreement: he could face between one and seven years in prison and a possible $10,000 fine.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson emphasized that this case was not about the right to self-defense but rather the reasonableness of Lester’s actions.

In KCTV5, Thompson shared that there is a clear difference.

“While we support homeowners’ right to protect themselves, shooting an unarmed teenager through a locked door exceeds reasonable bounds,” Thompson stated. “Ralph made an innocent mistake, and the consequences—being shot twice—far exceeded any reasonable response.”

Lester’s sentencing is set for March 7, and prosecutors have requested a five-year sentence, arguing that his actions not only affected Yarl but also left a deep impact on the community.

The Shooting That Shocked the Nation

The case dates back to April 13, 2023, when then-16-year-old Ralph Yarl arrived at the wrong house in Northland, Kansas City, Missouri, while trying to pick up his younger twin brothers. Instead of finding his siblings, Yarl found himself staring down the barrel of Lester’s revolver.

According to KCTV5, Lester fired twice—first hitting Yarl in the head, then again in the arm after he had already fallen. Witnesses recalled hearing gunshots followed by screams, and surveillance footage later revealed that Lester muttered, “Don’t come around here.”

Despite severe injuries, Yarl managed to stagger to three different houses before a neighbor, identified only as Jodi, finally opened her door to help—defying 911 dispatchers who initially told her not to intervene due to an “active shooter” concern.

