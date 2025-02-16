‘A Gun To My Head’: Jay-Z Sees ‘Victory’ In Dismissed Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Files New Motion Against Attorney

Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter has one less problem after a rape lawsuit against him was dismissed without prejudice, but says the allegations from 2000 about a 13-year-old Jane Doe going public amid Blue Ivy’s movie premiere was like “a gun to my head.”

As BOSSIP previously reported, the music mogul released a statement calling the dismissal a “victory.”

“This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims,” Jay said in a statement via Roc Nation. “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He continued,

“The courts must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the court must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and this falsely accused equally.”

Mr. Carter also filed another motion against the attorney who represented the still unnamed alleged victim. He claims that Tony Buzbee intentionally inflicted harm upon him on the eve of a big night for his daughter, Blue Ivy. The news broke just as he and Beyoncé planned to attend the Mufasa movie premiere. He says he “put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press.”

“I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin,” he said in his complaint.

He also claims that he lost over $20 million in contracts prior to the dismissal of the lawsuit. Jane Doe’s allegations were dismissed after several discrepancies in her story were pointed out, NBC News reports. Her original story claimed that Jay-Z, accompanied by Sean “Diddy” Combs, raped her while an unnamed female celebrity watched after the 2000 VMAs.

Jane Doe went on to say that her father came to pick her up afterward, a claim that he denied. She also mentioned speaking with another celebrity that same night who was confirmed to have been on tour at the time and not in NYC.

“The false case against JAY-Z, that never should have been brought, has been dismissed with prejudice,” said Jay-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro. “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can — he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

Many people chomped at the bit to include Jay in Diddy’s abuse claims. Hopefully, the apologies will be as loud as the disrespect.