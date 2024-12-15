Jay-Z Requests Rape Case Dismissal After Accuser's 'Mistakes'
Jay-Z Demands Dismissal Of Rape Case After Accuser Admits Inconsistencies In Her Story
The woman accusing Jay-Z of raping her at the age of 13 with Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out, but the Roc Nation founder says admitted “mistakes” in her recollection should clear his name. Despite public scrutiny and Jay-Z’s over-the-top denial, she came forward because she’s “been quiet long enough.”
The accuser is not changing or recanting her story, saying the “catastrophic event” of an alleged assault did happen to her. However, she does acknowledge that she did not accurately remember every detail from 24 years ago. In an interview that still conceals her identity, the Alabama woman came forward to NBC News to address questions about her account.
The 38-year-old explained she broke her silence about Diddy in an October lawsuit because “you should always fight for what happened to you.” Last week, she refiled to add Jay-Z’s name as a defendant. She hopes speaking out will inspire others to find their voice.
“You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself. You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward,” she said.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Jane Doe claims the incident took place when she went to the MTV Music Awards in New York City. While watching the awards projected outside of Radio City Music Hall, she talked to limo drivers, “trying to get in to try to stay back and get to an after-party and get invited in and meet some celebrities,” she explained to NBC.
That’s where she reportedly met a chauffeur working for the Bad Boy producer who said she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” The suit claims she signed a document without reading it after arriving at a “large white residence.”
She described talking to Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden about his tattoo, because, you know, about his tattoo that’s ‘The Last Supper,’ because I have a religious background, so it was just something to talk about.
The 38-year-old recalled “feeling funny” after taking a drink from a waitress and started “looking for a place to lay down.” The lawsuit claims Diddy, escorted by Jay-Z and an unnamed woman, found her on an empty bed and said “You are ready to party!”
“Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the s**t, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered,” she told NBC.
Jane Doe’s filing describes her escaping the house to a gas station to call her father.
“I called my dad because he was the only person I trust at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home. We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was,” she explained in the interview.
The woman says she never told anyone about the incident because “who was gonna believe me?”
Watch the interview with Jay-Z and Diddy’s accuser below.
Read more about the findings from fact-checking Jane Doe’s allegations after the flip.
Jay-Z’s Accuser Addresses Inconsistencies Found In Her Account: “I Made Some Mistakes”
NBC News investigated to corroborate the details of her account. Some could not be confirmed, while others do not match Jane Doe’s description. She vividly described meeting Benji Madden, but his representative claimed he and his twin brother Joel were touring the Midwest during that time.
Her father did not learn about the assault allegations until this week, and does not remember picking her up after the awards. The only occasion he recalled picking up his daughter in the middle of the night was “a local drive.” Researchers estimate that their home at the time was more than a five-hour drive away.
“I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t. I have a lot going on, but I mean, that’s something that would definitely stick in my mind,” he told the new outlet.
The woman explained that her father struggles with memories from those year because of personal issues.
Experts reviewed photos from an afterparty Jay-Z and Diddy attended. The now-closed Lotus club, where it took place, does not match the white residence in the lawsuit. Buzbee says he is still investigating her claims, but that another lawyer vetted her story before referring Doe to his office.
Her lawyer, Tony Buzbee responded that they can’t rule out the possibility of multiple after-parties that night.
Doe doubled down on her account of the assault, despite making some “mistakes” about other details.
“Honestly, what is the clearest is what happened to me and [the] route that I took to what happened to me. Not all of the faces there are as clear. So I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying,” she said when questioned in a follow-up interview.
In the aftermath, the alleged victim “got severely depressed. I withdrew completely. My grades started slipping,” she said. The woman dropped out of school and became homeless. When she secured a high school diploma, she spent some months in the National Guard before pursuing certifications in Christian counseling and applied behavior analysis to help survivors, people with autism, and struggling moms like herself.
Read how Jay-Z and his legal team responded to the interview, demanding a dismissal after the flip.
Jay-Z Reacts To Accuser’s Fact-Checked Interview, Lawyers Ask Judge To Dismiss “Frivolous Case”
For the second time in a week, Jay-Z quickly responded to Jane Doe’s accusations personally. From the Roc Nation account on X, formerly Twitter, both the rapper and his attorney slammed “1-800 lawyer” Tony Buzbee for filing the “false complaint.”
“Today’s investigative report proves this ‘attorney’ Buzbee filed a false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame.
The incident didn’t happen and yet he filed it in court and doubled down in the press.
True Justice is coming.
We fight FROM victory, not for victory.
This was over before it began.
This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon,” he wrote, signing off as Sawn Carter.
Attorney Alex Spiro also took aim at Buzbee, announcing plans to pursue discipline for “peddling this false story.”
“It is stunning that a lawyer would not only file such a serious complaint without proper vetting, but would make things worse by further peddling this false story in the press. We are asking the Court to dismiss this frivolous case today, and will take up the matter of additional discipline for Mr. Buzbee and all the lawyers that filed the complaint.
Immediately following the airing of the interview, Spiro also submitted a letter to the court challenging the integrity of the case.
“We write to the Court on behalf of our client Shawn Carter on a matter of extraordinary and grave importance for the integrity of the proceedings in the above-captioned case,” the letter began.
“Basic facts in her narrative — the who, what, when and where — are wrong,” he continued.
Spiro asked the court to throw out the case since Buzbee failed to withdraw his complaint despite learning “that the factual assertions are false.” He called this inaction a violation of the law Buzbee’s professional obligations.
Attorneys for Diddy, who fights dozens of sexual assault lawsuits represented by Buzbee in addition to a federal sex trafficking case, call this civil case a “shameful money grab.”