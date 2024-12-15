Jay-Z Demands Dismissal Of Rape Case After Accuser Admits Inconsistencies In Her Story

The woman accusing Jay-Z of raping her at the age of 13 with Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out, but the Roc Nation founder says admitted “mistakes” in her recollection should clear his name. Despite public scrutiny and Jay-Z’s over-the-top denial, she came forward because she’s “been quiet long enough.”

The accuser is not changing or recanting her story, saying the “catastrophic event” of an alleged assault did happen to her. However, she does acknowledge that she did not accurately remember every detail from 24 years ago. In an interview that still conceals her identity, the Alabama woman came forward to NBC News to address questions about her account.

The 38-year-old explained she broke her silence about Diddy in an October lawsuit because “you should always fight for what happened to you.” Last week, she refiled to add Jay-Z’s name as a defendant. She hopes speaking out will inspire others to find their voice.

“You should always advocate for yourself and be a voice for yourself. You should never let what somebody else did ruin or run your life. I just hope I can give others the strength to come forward like I came forward,” she said.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Jane Doe claims the incident took place when she went to the MTV Music Awards in New York City. While watching the awards projected outside of Radio City Music Hall, she talked to limo drivers, “trying to get in to try to stay back and get to an after-party and get invited in and meet some celebrities,” she explained to NBC.

That’s where she reportedly met a chauffeur working for the Bad Boy producer who said she “fit what Diddy was looking for.” The suit claims she signed a document without reading it after arriving at a “large white residence.”

She described talking to Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden about his tattoo, because, you know, about his tattoo that’s ‘The Last Supper,’ because I have a religious background, so it was just something to talk about.

The 38-year-old recalled “feeling funny” after taking a drink from a waitress and started “looking for a place to lay down.” The lawsuit claims Diddy, escorted by Jay-Z and an unnamed woman, found her on an empty bed and said “You are ready to party!”

“Jay-Z comes over, holds me down. I start trying to push away. He puts his hand over my mouth, tells me to stop it, to cut the s**t, and then he rapes me like he had me overpowered,” she told NBC.

Jane Doe’s filing describes her escaping the house to a gas station to call her father.

“I called my dad because he was the only person I trust at that time. I told him I messed up and I needed a ride home. We rode home in silence. He didn’t ask me what happened. He didn’t ask me what I did or where I was,” she explained in the interview.

The woman says she never told anyone about the incident because “who was gonna believe me?”

Watch the interview with Jay-Z and Diddy’s accuser below.

