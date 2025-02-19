Brittney Griner Finds ‘Threatening’ Note In Her Hotel Room, Cancels Appearance At Women’s Cannabis Conference

Brittney Griner canceled her appearance at a cannabis conference on Monday after a “threatening” note was found in her hotel room.

The Atlanta Dream center, 34, was scheduled to appear at the Women Grow Leadership Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor but backed out due to security concerns.

Griner allegedly found a piece of duct tape with the words “Gay Baby Jail” written near the door of her hotel room, CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported.

According to event organizers, Prince George County Police said that the message–a piece of duct tape with the words “Gay Baby Jail”–was an unfortunate coincidence and was left in the hotel room by a previous guest.

“Detectives have learned the phrase ‘gay baby jail’ is commonly used as a video game reference,” police said in a statement, according to PEOPLE. “At the time the tape was located, a large convention was taking place at the Gaylord which attracts thousands of people, many with an interest in anime as well as video game enthusiasts.”

Women Grow, which was set to feature the WNBA star as a special guest at its conference, supported Griner’s decision to pull out from her appearance.

“We were really excited because she brings a beacon of hope to our industry, but we know security is a major importance,” Women Grow CEO Dr. Chanda Macias told CBS affiliate WUSA-TV. “If there was a woman that feels threatened at any reason whatsoever, they should do what they feel is best for them.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Griner has been involved in incidents that call her safety into question. Only a few months after she returned to the U.S. after being detained in a Russian prison in 2022, the athlete was traveling with her Phoenix Mercury teammates when a YouTuber named Alex Stein approached her at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in June 2023. Footage of the incident showed Stein pushing the team’s security guard while trying to get closer to Griner, all while yelling sexually and politically charged questions.

After the incident, Griner criticized the WNBA’s then-policy against providing teams with private air travel. Last May, the league announced that teams would begin chartering flights for all WNBA teams.