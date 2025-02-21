Politics

The White House Black History Month event

Dancin’ For Donald: Tiger Woods, Sage Steele, Kodak Black & Lil Boosie Attend White House Black History Month Event

Published on February 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

President Trump Holds Reception Honoring Black History Month In The East Room Of The White House

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

 

Black History Month 2025 is in full swing, and DEI programs at schools, companies, and government institutions are being canceled left and right at the hands of Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda. Despite this blatantly anti-Black policy, Trump opened the doors of The White House to celebrities like Tiger Woods, Sage Steele, Kodak Black, Lil Boosie, Rod Wave, and failed political candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump addressed the room full of misguided, melanated tap dancers with backhanded bigotry and dismissive condescension. Naturally, the Führer’s furry friends ate it up.

Via The Hill:

“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date: 1776,” Trump said.

There is nothing about 1619 that makes 1776 noble, yet these star-spangled negroes will sit there and clap for that garbage like it’s profound.

 

He also closed with this, thanking his sycophants for helping him secure the Black vote.

“One of the big reasons I’m president today is because of the Black vote, and I always appreciate it,” Trump said. “This is a very special time. It’s Black History Month. We love you all, we’re going to work with you. We’re gonna make America greater than ever before and we’re gonna do it together.”

 

There wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that shameless soft-shoe sista Sage Steele was going to miss an opportunity to bask in the unseasoned waters of white supremacy. She took to Twitter to post a video of her choice of seat for Donald’s disingenuous display of diversity.

Sage Steele at the White House is a pretty reliable spot on your BINGO card, however, the official White House Instagram page doing a collaborative post with Kodak Black might have easily escaped your expectations.

You know it ain’t a complete s**t show unless Lil Boosie makes his presence known.

This is Trump’s idea of the best and brightest Black folks who should be celebrated for their contributions to America. Interesting.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

BHM Black History Month Donald Trump Kodak Black Lil Boosie sage steele the white house Tiger Woods

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
2 Items

Lil Nas X To Spend Weekend In Jail After Nearly Nude Arrest, His Family Allegedly Wants To ‘Stage An Intervention’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close