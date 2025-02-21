Dancin’ For Donald: Tiger Woods, Sage Steele, Kodak Black & Lil Boosie Attend White House Black History Month Event

Black History Month 2025 is in full swing, and DEI programs at schools, companies, and government institutions are being canceled left and right at the hands of Donald Trump and his Project 2025 agenda. Despite this blatantly anti-Black policy, Trump opened the doors of The White House to celebrities like Tiger Woods, Sage Steele, Kodak Black, Lil Boosie, Rod Wave, and failed political candidate Herschel Walker.

Trump addressed the room full of misguided, melanated tap dancers with backhanded bigotry and dismissive condescension. Naturally, the Führer’s furry friends ate it up.

Via The Hill:

“The last administration tried to reduce all of American history to a single year, 1619, but under our administration, we honor the indispensable role Black Americans have always played in the immortal cause of another date: 1776,” Trump said.

There is nothing about 1619 that makes 1776 noble, yet these star-spangled negroes will sit there and clap for that garbage like it’s profound.

He also closed with this, thanking his sycophants for helping him secure the Black vote.

“One of the big reasons I’m president today is because of the Black vote, and I always appreciate it,” Trump said. “This is a very special time. It’s Black History Month. We love you all, we’re going to work with you. We’re gonna make America greater than ever before and we’re gonna do it together.”

There wasn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that shameless soft-shoe sista Sage Steele was going to miss an opportunity to bask in the unseasoned waters of white supremacy. She took to Twitter to post a video of her choice of seat for Donald’s disingenuous display of diversity.

Sage Steele at the White House is a pretty reliable spot on your BINGO card, however, the official White House Instagram page doing a collaborative post with Kodak Black might have easily escaped your expectations.

You know it ain’t a complete s**t show unless Lil Boosie makes his presence known.

This is Trump’s idea of the best and brightest Black folks who should be celebrated for their contributions to America. Interesting.