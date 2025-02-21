Obituaries

Voletta Wallace Dies

Voletta Wallace, Mother Of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies At 72

Published on February 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lincoln Center Hosts An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Voletta Wallace, the mother of the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace, has died. According to still-developing reports, Voletta Wallace passed from natural causes.

TMZ was the first to report the news of Voletta Wallace’s passing, noting that the retired schoolteacher passed away in Stroudsburg, Penn. The outlet adds that Wallace was in hospice care in the Pennsylvania town, according to Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac.

Wallace, a native of Jamaica, moved to Brooklyn, N.Y., where she and George Latore welcomed their son, Christopher, who would later become known as rapper Biggie Smalls before taking on The Notorious B.I.G. stage name for legal purposes. Wallace raised her son as a single mom while working in education, and as Biggie’s star rose, she was a major fixture in his life.

After the tragic loss of her son, Wallace continued to uphold the legacy of The Notorious B.I.G. and oversaw his estate, including making certain that his daughter, T’yanna Wallace, and son, C.J. Wallace, were taken care of. She also released the book Biggie: Voletta Wallace Remembers Her Son, Christopher Wallace, aka Notorious B.I.G. in 2005.

Via her Instagram page, several images of her and her son adorn the pages, along with a consistent celebration of Biggie’s achievements in the industry and how his name still lives on in the minds of many. Online, fans are showing their respect and mourning the loss.

Rest in peace to Voletta Wallace.

Lincoln Center Hosts An Orchestral Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Notorious B.I.G. Voletta Wallace

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Lil Nas X appears on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 3,Episode 3152
2 Items

Lil Nas X To Spend Weekend In Jail After Nearly Nude Arrest, His Family Allegedly Wants To ‘Stage An Intervention’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close