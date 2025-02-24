Robert Johnson: Wrongfully Convicted Chicago Man Exonerated After 29 Years Behind Bars

How do you steal nearly three decades and walk away like nothing happened?

Imagine losing nearly 30 years of your life over a lie. Imagine waking up in a prison cell for a crime you didn’t commit while the system that put you there shrugs and keeps moving. That’s Robert Johnson’s reality and the reality of too many Black men railroaded by the so-called justice system.

According to CBS Chicago, Johnson was just 16 years old when he was taken from his grandmother’s home and charged with a 1996 murder he had nothing to do with. The case against him was built entirely on the testimony of a teenager—a statement that was later recanted when the witness admitted police forced him to lie.

Yet somehow, that was enough to strip a child of his entire life.

On Feb. 20, 2025, a judge finally vacated his conviction, and Johnson walked out of prison a free man. But let’s be clear: This is not justice. This is repair. This is survival.

“I Kept Telling Them I Didn’t Do It—But They Didn’t Believe Me”

From the moment he was arrested, Robert Johnson never wavered in his innocence.

“I kept on telling them I didn’t have nothing to do with this, but they didn’t believe me,” Johnson told CBS Chicago.

There was no physical evidence, no eyewitnesses, and no connection to the crime—yet police still locked him away. The detectives who handled his case had trained under disgraced former Cmdr. Jon Burge is a name now synonymous with police corruption, brutality, and forced confessions.

According to CBS Chicago, Johnson’s conviction relied entirely on the coerced testimony of a young witness and nothing else.

Megan Richardson, Johnson’s attorney with the Exoneration Project, states that there was an incentive.

“Robert’s case is really stunning, because it really starts to make you wonder, how did he ever get convicted? The state’s entire case against Robert at trial was the incentivized testimony of a young juvenile defendant, and that’s frankly it.”

That’s it. No DNA, no fingerprints, no other evidence. Yet somehow, a Black teenager was still sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison.

The outlet adds that prosecutors have yet to decide whether they will appeal, retry, or dismiss his case entirely. Because apparently, even when the truth is undeniable, freedom still comes with a question mark.

From Prison Bars to Dave & Buster’s: Finding Joy After 29 Stolen Years

While Cook County prosecutors stall on admitting their wrongdoing, Johnson is trying to make sense of the world outside—a world that’s left him behind but is now waiting for him to catch up.

According to CBS Chicago, Johnson’s first move as a free man was hugging his 92-year-old grandmother, who never stopped believing he’d come home.

His next stop? Dave & Buster’s, because after nearly three decades of prison food, Johnson needed real pizza and French fries in his life.

“Tasted a lot better than prison,” he said about his meal.

What a blessing to still have joy.

Still, Johnson states that freedom hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“It’s just my mind is racing so much, I haven’t been able to settle down mentally. It takes something from you. It really does, especially when you’re not supposed to be there in the first place,” Johnson told CBS Chicago.

Johnson’s Plans for a Future They Tried to Steal

Despite everything that’s been taken from him, Johnson is holding onto hope—not just for himself but for the countless others still trapped in the same nightmare.

“Seeing someone actually walk out of here, it let me know it can be done,” he told CBS Chicago. “You’ve just got to be patient. But it was hope. It gave me hope.”

According to the outlet, Johnson’s next steps include:

–Getting his first cell phone

–Learning how to drive and getting a license

–Becoming a paralegal to help others wrongfully convicted

That last one? The most important of all. Because Robert Johnson isn’t just walking free—he’s walking into a purpose bigger than himself.

So while Cook County decides whether they want to drag out his suffering, Johnson is focused on making up for lost time—one step, one meal, and one act of justice at a time.