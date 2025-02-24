Civil Rights & Social Justice

Ralph Yarl Shooter Andrew Lester Dies

Ralph Yarl’s Family Releases Statement After Andrew Lester Dies Days After Guilty Plea–‘It Does Not Bring Justice’

Published on February 24, 2025

Ralph Yarl was physically and mentally traumatized after being shot in the head for making a simple mistake while trying to pick up his younger brother from a friend’s house. BOSSIP has reported extensively on the case where Yarl accidentally knocked on the wrong door and was shot in the head by then 85-year-old Andrew Lester.

Fortunately, Yarl did not die from his gunshot wounds but dying isn’t always the worst thing that can happen as a result of an injury. Following the shooting, Lester’s own grandson came out publicly to reveal that he’s heard his grandfather use racist language and wasn’t surprised that the shooting happened. Ultimately, Lester was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. For a moment, it appeared that justice was forthcoming, however…

According to KCTV5, the now 86-year-old Lester died from unnamed medical issues just days after he pleaded guilty and was convicted of second-degree assault against Ralph.

His attorney told The Kansas City Star that he died of “medical issues” and specifically noted that Lester did not die by suicide.

“I can not divulge any specific information related to Mr. Lester’s health,” Lester’s attorney, Steven Salmon, wrote in an email to The Star. “However, I believe the questions surrounding his death are really inquiries as to whether he committed suicide. Mr. Lester had been in seriously ill health for a significant time. His death was due to medical issues, not suicide,” Salmon said in the email.

Yarl’s family released a powerful statement to KCTV5 in reaction to the news of Lester’s passing:

“The news of Andrew Lester’s passing brings a mix of emotions, but it does not bring justice. One of the reasons we pushed for a speedy trial was to ensure the public would see that our society does not condone shooting an unarmed, innocent child simply for ringing the wrong doorbell—especially when that child was targeted because of the color of his skin. For nearly two years, Andrew Lester never apologized. Instead, he and his attorney used every legal maneuver possible to delay accountability. Now, another Black child harmed by prejudice will never see the man who shot him face the full weight of the justice system. While Lester finally admitted guilt, it came at the very last moment—after two years of stalling. That delay leaves our family reeling.

The continued:

Some may see Lester’s passing as a form of consequence for his actions, but the reality remains: Ralph Yarl survived, yet justice was never truly served. He has a lifetime ahead to carry the trauma of that night while the man responsible escaped sentencing. We remain committed to seeking a world where no child fears for their life because of their race and no family has to endure what we have. Ralph’s story is far from over, and neither is our fight for justice.”

We can only pray that Ralph Yarl and his family find healing and that Andrew Lester is confined to the hottest part of hell.

