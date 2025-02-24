SAG Stunners: Keke Palmer, Quinta Brunson, Danielle Deadwyler, Cynthia Erivo & More Sizzle & Slay With Breathtaking Blue Carpet Looks

There were some seriously stunning looks at this year’s SAG Awards that we’re still not over!

As awards season comes to a close heading into the Oscars on Sunday, celebrities are using every opportunity they can to pull out their best looks, which includes the 2025 SAG Awards.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the Screen Actors Guild Awards puts stars in a room full of their peers, advertising a more laid-back dress code than some of the other popular awards shows. Because of this, both nominees and presenters can play around with their fashion choices, which a lot of our favorites definitely took advantage of.

Cynthia Erivo

The Wicked star always understands the assignment, wearing a vintage Givenchy Haute Couture dress and Bucherer jewelry for Sunday’s awards show.

Keke Palmer

Keke is still rocking her copper hair, which she paired with a vintage Chanel dress and clutch, Armani shoes, and Brilliant Earth earrings. The star was also in head-to-toe Vaseline, with makeup artist Kenya Alexis prepping Palmer’s lips with Vaseline Original Healing Jelly before applying the Vaseline Cocoa Shimmer Stick to the high points of her face, according to a press release.

For an all-over glow, Kenya turned to Vaseline Radiant X Firm and Restore Body Lotion, ensuring deep hydration and a supple, plumped look. To elevate the glow even further, she smoothed on Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Gel Oil, creating a silky, luminous radiance without the sticky feeling.

Kerry Washington

Washington was dripping in pearls at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, according to WWD. The gorgeous dress features a high neck, long sleeves, and a floor-grazing hem, with a semi-sheer lace that covered Kerry from her wrists up to the top of her neck.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler had a busy weekend, going from the NAACP Image Awards to the Film Independent Spirit Awards, capping it off at the 2025 SAG Awards. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in The Piano Lesson, she stunned in an all-red Louis Vuitton look, including a custom dress and shoes. She paired the avant-garde, tiered dress with a pop of red eyeshadow, fully committing to the bright color.

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star and creator chose a soft blue carpet look, arriving at the Los Angeles ceremony in a white lace dress from Dior’s resort 2025 collection, according to Elle. She accessorized her feminine ensemble with Tiffany & Co. flower earclips and rings by Jean Schlumberger.

YOU tell us whose 2025 SAG Awards look was your fave?