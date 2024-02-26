The biggest stars in film and TV shined on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet as they showed up and showed out for a night of honoring each other.

Ciara x Issa Rae x Halle Bailey x Colman Domingo

Source: VALERIE MACON/Gilbert Flores / Getty

Outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, regal red reigned among the designer drip. Some of the most highly anticipated fashion icons like Issa Rae, Ciara, and Quinta Brunson did not disappoint. While Colman Domingo and Tyler James Williams always hold it down for the men.

The nominated casts of The Color PurpleAmerican Fiction, and Abbott Elementary proved the ensembles that stay together would slay together.

Highlights From The 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Colman Domingo remains a contender for best-dressed in a blush and black tux from Off-White.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Halle Bailey was a cutie in crimson with a strapless mermaid gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Ciara looked thicker than a Snickers in a chocolate corseted latex gown with a thigh-high slit by Venus Prototypex.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Taraji P. Henson was gorgeous in a strapless black Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with a flowing train.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Danielle Brooks served formal in two ways in a Christian Siriano look: part black tux and part ombré purple gown.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi sparkled in a silver and red ombré two-piece.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Issa Rae was perfectly peachy in a halter gown from Off-White.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the red carpet in custom Balmain.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Jeffrey Wright continued the red theme with a crimson tux from Paul Smith.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Sterling K. Brown looks good in everything, including this classic Dior Men’s tux.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Erika Alexander was ready to ring in spring with a two-tone floral ensemble by Greta Constantine.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Quinta Brunson kept it classic in a plunging black strapless gown from Saint Laurent.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled in an asymmetrical black strapless gown by Waad Aloqaili.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Tyler James Williams shined in a metallic light blue Amiri suit.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

William Stanford Davis completed his red and black tux with icy accessories.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Ayo Edebiri left no crumbs in her black and white Luar gown.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph stunned in a draped Valdrin Sahiti gown with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous floral detailing.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Laverne Cox came to slay not to play in a Black and gold vintage Alexander McQueen jacket, black mesh Bao Tranchi bodysuit and matching Morgan Foote skirt.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Nicole Beharie went bold with bright red and flowing fuschia from Greta Constantine.

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Karen Pittman

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

David Oyelowo

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Storm Reid

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Idris and Isan Elba

30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Uzo Aduba

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-TELEVISION-AWARDS-SAG-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Audra McDonald

Screen Actors Guild Awards

Source: Brian van der Brug / Getty

Who wore your favorite look of the night on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet?

