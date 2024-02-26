The biggest stars in film and TV shined on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet as they showed up and showed out for a night of honoring each other.
Outside the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, regal red reigned among the designer drip. Some of the most highly anticipated fashion icons like Issa Rae, Ciara, and Quinta Brunson did not disappoint. While Colman Domingo and Tyler James Williams always hold it down for the men.
The nominated casts of The Color Purple, American Fiction, and Abbott Elementary proved the ensembles that stay together would slay together.
Highlights From The 2024 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Colman Domingo remains a contender for best-dressed in a blush and black tux from Off-White.
Halle Bailey was a cutie in crimson with a strapless mermaid gown by Dolce & Gabbana.
Ciara looked thicker than a Snickers in a chocolate corseted latex gown with a thigh-high slit by Venus Prototypex.
Taraji P. Henson was gorgeous in a strapless black Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with a flowing train.
Danielle Brooks served formal in two ways in a Christian Siriano look: part black tux and part ombré purple gown.
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi sparkled in a silver and red ombré two-piece.
Issa Rae was perfectly peachy in a halter gown from Off-White.
Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the red carpet in custom Balmain.
Jeffrey Wright continued the red theme with a crimson tux from Paul Smith.
Sterling K. Brown looks good in everything, including this classic Dior Men’s tux.
Erika Alexander was ready to ring in spring with a two-tone floral ensemble by Greta Constantine.
Quinta Brunson kept it classic in a plunging black strapless gown from Saint Laurent.
Sheryl Lee Ralph dazzled in an asymmetrical black strapless gown by Waad Aloqaili.
Tyler James Williams shined in a metallic light blue Amiri suit.
William Stanford Davis completed his red and black tux with icy accessories.
Ayo Edebiri left no crumbs in her black and white Luar gown.
Da’Vine Joy Randolph stunned in a draped Valdrin Sahiti gown with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous floral detailing.
Laverne Cox came to slay not to play in a Black and gold vintage Alexander McQueen jacket, black mesh Bao Tranchi bodysuit and matching Morgan Foote skirt.
Nicole Beharie went bold with bright red and flowing fuschia from Greta Constantine.
Karen Pittman
David Oyelowo
Storm Reid
Idris and Isan Elba
Uzo Aduba
Audra McDonald
Who wore your favorite look of the night on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet?
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.