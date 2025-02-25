HBCU Excellence: SWAC & SIAC Basketball Tournaments Set To Make HBCU History In Atlanta

In HBCU excellence news…

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) are set to bring their storied legacies of collegiate basketball to Atlanta in March 2025, marking a significant moment for HBCUs and the city’s deep cultural ties to Black excellence.

The 2025 Starry SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, presented by Buick, will take place from March 11-15 at the Gateway Center Arena, while the SIAC will make history by hosting its 2025 Basketball Tournament in Atlanta for the first time from March 4-8.

A press release reports that both tournaments will draw top-tier athletes from some of the nation’s most celebrated HBCU programs, highlighting over a century of Black collegiate athletic excellence.

“We understand the importance of hosting events that connect with the city of Atlanta,” said Kerry Stewart, Executive Director of the Atlanta Flight Conference and Regional Alliance (AFCRA). “There is an expectation when tournaments of this magnitude come to Atlanta, and our goal is to exceed those expectations.”

The SWAC, founded in 1920, has long served as a pipeline for professional basketball talent while emphasizing academic achievement and leadership development.

Conference Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland emphasized the significance of the tournament’s location, calling Atlanta a “hub for Black excellence and influence.”

“Atlanta is the perfect host for this tournament,” McClelland said via an official statement. “It allows us to celebrate both our athletic and cultural heritage in an unforgettable way. Our vision is to make the SWAC and SIAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments signature destination events featuring high-level competition and entertainment-filled experiences,” McClelland added.

Similarly, SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman highlighted the significance of bringing the SIAC Tournament to Atlanta for the first time in an official statement.

“The SIAC Conference originated in 1913 during a meeting at Morehouse College to protect intercollegiate athletes among Black colleges. For Atlanta to host this conference in 2025 is a full-circle moment that celebrates over 112 years of history supporting and celebrating Black athletes.”

SWAC & SIAC Tournaments Coming To Atlanta

Beyond the on-court action, both tournaments will feature a slate of community and entertainment events designed to engage fans, alumni, and local residents.

The events include community service initiatives, panel discussions, networking events, and celebrations of HBCU culture.

Signature events include:

March 4: SIAC Cares community service event at Thomas Cole Exhibition Hall, Clark Atlanta University.

March 6-8: HBCU ATL Fest at Clark Atlanta University’s Trevor Arnett Quad, along with evening networking and entertainment events.

March 11: SWOOP Serves, a community service event at the College Park Housing Authority.

March 13-15: SWAC HBCU Block Parties and networking sessions at various Atlanta locations.

March 13: The invite-only Game ChangHER Brunch, celebrating women’s contributions to sports and leadership.

The SWAC tournament will feature teams from HBCUs including Grambling State University, Southern University, Alabama A&M University, and Florida A&M University. Meanwhile, the SIAC tournament will showcase 15 member schools, including Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University, Albany State University, and Tuskegee University, competing for the championship title.

Insights Marketing, under the leadership of Keshia Walker, will manage the auxiliary events surrounding the SIAC tournament, ensuring a premier experience for alumni, students, and fans. The firm has an established track record of elevating HBCU events and cultural celebrations, making them the ideal partner for this historic tournament.

For ticket information and event details, visit www.swacatl.com or www.thesiac.com, or follow @siacatlanta on Instagram.