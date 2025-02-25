Joy Reid final show The Reid Out on MSNBC
Signing Off: Joy Reid Gets Cultural Support For Final Show, Rachel Maddow Squabbles Up With MSNBC
Black media has been in a very difficult place over the past several years, there have been layoffs, cancellations, and a lack of resources that have hindered many of our brightest voices from delivering news, sharing information, and uplifting our people.
Late last week, news broke that MSNBC was canceling Joy Reid’s show The ReidOut and that she would be exiting the network. Last night, the final episode of the show aired, with many Black journalists calling for us to tune in and then “turn the TV off.”
Reid is a beloved journalist and she walked into her final show being uplifted with love and positive spirits.
Before she signed off for the last time, Reid, in her patented straight-shooting style addressed her audience with a message saying, “When you are in the midst of a crisis, and specifically a crisis of democracy, how do you resist? When fascism isn’t just coming, it’s already here.” She continued, “So what, if anything, can you do about it? Well, for one thing, you can try to learn from history. From what people in this situation, in countries around the world and in America have done before.” Reid’s final thought was as poignant and powerful as any she’s ever said, “…the most important thing, the first rule, is to fight back, to never stop resisting. Do not obey in advance.”
Prior to the show, Reid hopped on an emotional zoom call coordinated by Win With Black Women to express her gratitude for the abundant support she has received.
We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge that Joy Reid is also beloved by people who aren’t Black, people like her former MSNBC colleague Rachel Maddow. Maddow is one of the faces of the network and likely their most popular anchor/personality. During her show last night, Rachel did not mince a single word about how she feels about Reid being ousted from her seat.
Joy Reid will be missed on cable news but we have no doubt whatsoever that she will not stop telling the truth on whatever platform is fortunate enough to host her voice.
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'