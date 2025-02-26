Music

The Roots Released 'Things Fall Apart' 26 Years Ago

Respect The Roots: Revisiting The Indelible Impact Of ‘Things Fall Apart’

Published on February 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

When The Roots released Things Fall Apart in 1999, they weren’t just dropping another hip-hop album; they were reshaping the genre. With that in mind, this pivotal project is more than worthy of a deep dive. Okayplayer, the online community first launched as a digital home for the band, is reflecting on the project that blended jazz, soul, and live instrumentation with deeply reflective lyricism.

The Roots

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Coming at a time when mainstream rap was dominated by glossier, more commercial sounds, the album, named after Chinua Achebe’s novel, explored themes of social justice, racial identity, and the struggles within the Black experience. With standout tracks like “You Got Me,” featuring a smooth, standout chorus from Erykah Badu, and “Act Too (The Love of My Life)” featuring Common, The Roots cemented themselves as innovators with music you couldn’t help but feel deep in your soul.

“You Got Me” went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group a gold plaque for 500,000 copies sold and “Act Too (The Love of My Life)” was celebrated by BlackThought as “the personification of hip-hop and an ode to hip-hop and our culture in that way.”

On the brink of releasing Things Fall Apart, The Roots were also laying the groundwork for something bigger than music, an online space that would redefine hip-hop culture on the internet. Okayplayer, which started as Questlove’s idea for a band website, quickly evolved into something much greater, thanks to writer and Philly native Angela Nissel and Roots member Rahzel. Together, the two had a broader vision for the site as an online community for fans and artists. Okayplayer created a dynamic community where humor, insight, and debate flourished in its message boards, strengthening the Roots’ bond with their fans and shaping how artists engage with their audiences in the digital era.

As Things Fall Apart turns 26, its influence remains undeniable, a testament to The Roots’ artistry and impact on hip-hop’s evolution.

For the full story on Things Fall Apart’s indelible impact, check out Okayplayer’s full story HERE.

 

The Roots

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Black Thought Questlove The Roots

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close