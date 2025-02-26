Respect The Roots: Revisiting The Indelible Impact Of ‘Things Fall Apart’

When The Roots released Things Fall Apart in 1999, they weren’t just dropping another hip-hop album; they were reshaping the genre. With that in mind, this pivotal project is more than worthy of a deep dive. Okayplayer, the online community first launched as a digital home for the band, is reflecting on the project that blended jazz, soul, and live instrumentation with deeply reflective lyricism.

Coming at a time when mainstream rap was dominated by glossier, more commercial sounds, the album, named after Chinua Achebe’s novel, explored themes of social justice, racial identity, and the struggles within the Black experience. With standout tracks like “You Got Me,” featuring a smooth, standout chorus from Erykah Badu, and “Act Too (The Love of My Life)” featuring Common, The Roots cemented themselves as innovators with music you couldn’t help but feel deep in your soul.

“You Got Me” went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group a gold plaque for 500,000 copies sold and “Act Too (The Love of My Life)” was celebrated by BlackThought as “the personification of hip-hop and an ode to hip-hop and our culture in that way.”

On the brink of releasing Things Fall Apart, The Roots were also laying the groundwork for something bigger than music, an online space that would redefine hip-hop culture on the internet. Okayplayer, which started as Questlove’s idea for a band website, quickly evolved into something much greater, thanks to writer and Philly native Angela Nissel and Roots member Rahzel. Together, the two had a broader vision for the site as an online community for fans and artists. Okayplayer created a dynamic community where humor, insight, and debate flourished in its message boards, strengthening the Roots’ bond with their fans and shaping how artists engage with their audiences in the digital era.

As Things Fall Apart turns 26, its influence remains undeniable, a testament to The Roots’ artistry and impact on hip-hop’s evolution.

