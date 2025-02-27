Celebrity

Coco Jones Finally Confirms Donovan Mitchell Romance Rumors

Cavalier Coupledom: Coco Jones Finally Breaks Her Silence On Long-Standing Donovan Mitchell Romance Rumors

Published on February 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Coco Jones is finally giving fans what they want, addressing the ongoing rumors about her relationship status.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell

Source: Emma McIntyre & Jess Rapfogel / Getty Images

 

Amid ongoing rumors about her love life, the Bel-Air actress finally opened up about her relationship status while talking to Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. The star has been linked to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell for months now, but she’s kept quiet on their rumored romance–until now.

During the interview, Sharpe asked Jones directly about the chatter surrounding her and the baller, saying: “You said it was nothing, but I think it’s odd holding hands, going to an Usher concert.”

That’s when the singer finally confirmed their romance, admitting: “I love the internet because the definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere…I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album.”

Sharpe followed up by asking the star if she prefers to keep her personal life more private due to her status as a public figure, and surprisingly, Jones said that’s not her preference.

“Secrecy is not what I prefer,” she replied. “I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private.”

Coco continued, “I also feel like I give so much. I work so hard and I will always do my part on the business side, the ‘Coco’ side, the singing side, the acting side. So why do I have to also give y’all something that is sacred to me when I give so much on that side? I just feel like it has to be balanced otherwise it’s not fair. What do I get for me?”

This long-awaited confirmation comes as relationship rumors have been swirling for months, really picking up speed when Jones and Mitchell were spotted holding hands at Usher’s concert in September 2024. The evidence of their relationship was alive even before that, though, when the actress was seen interacting with Mitchell’s sister at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party.

Now, those longstanding rumors can finally be classified as confirmed!

 

 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Coco Jones donovan mitchell Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close