Cavalier Coupledom: Coco Jones Finally Breaks Her Silence On Long-Standing Donovan Mitchell Romance Rumors

Coco Jones is finally giving fans what they want, addressing the ongoing rumors about her relationship status.

Amid ongoing rumors about her love life, the Bel-Air actress finally opened up about her relationship status while talking to Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of his Club Shay Shay podcast. The star has been linked to Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell for months now, but she’s kept quiet on their rumored romance–until now.

During the interview, Sharpe asked Jones directly about the chatter surrounding her and the baller, saying: “You said it was nothing, but I think it’s odd holding hands, going to an Usher concert.”

That’s when the singer finally confirmed their romance, admitting: “I love the internet because the definitely clocked my tea. Little spies everywhere…I’m happy and I will say, my music is my outlet where I tell my stories and my truth. Some things I keep for myself because this is my life, too. I say some things and you can hear it on my album.”

Sharpe followed up by asking the star if she prefers to keep her personal life more private due to her status as a public figure, and surprisingly, Jones said that’s not her preference.

“Secrecy is not what I prefer,” she replied. “I don’t want to feel like I have to be somebody secret. I don’t want to make anybody feel like they’re mine. For me, I’m trying to protect myself, and I’m trying to protect my family and who I love, so I am more private.” Coco continued, “I also feel like I give so much. I work so hard and I will always do my part on the business side, the ‘Coco’ side, the singing side, the acting side. So why do I have to also give y’all something that is sacred to me when I give so much on that side? I just feel like it has to be balanced otherwise it’s not fair. What do I get for me?”

This long-awaited confirmation comes as relationship rumors have been swirling for months, really picking up speed when Jones and Mitchell were spotted holding hands at Usher’s concert in September 2024. The evidence of their relationship was alive even before that, though, when the actress was seen interacting with Mitchell’s sister at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party.

Now, those longstanding rumors can finally be classified as confirmed!