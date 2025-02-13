Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 82

You deserve!

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by Kendrick’s world-stopping Super Bowl halftime performance, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian clapping back at Jason Whitlock, Pharrell scrapping his star-studded movie musical ‘Golden,’ Commando-In-Chief Viola Davis going full ’90s action hero, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after sending social media into swoonlivion over her latest Lagos link-up with boo thang Burna Boy.

The heart-eyed stars seemed to celebrate Valentine’s Day early with a PDA-packed dinner where they held hands at a table decked out in rose petals and heart-shaped balloons.

According to Hip-Hop Vibe, the jeweler presented her with an Audemars Piguet valued around $70,000. The “It’s Plenty” performer also got himself a matching Swiss timepiece to ensure his lady would match his luxury chic.

“I love it! It’s so nice!” said a blushing Chlöe before sharing a sweet kiss with her smitten new boo.

Oh, but things didn’t end there! Vibe reports that they pulled up and popped out in a red Ferrari before walking hand-in-hand into popular strip club, Secrets Palace.

Back in December, dating rumors swirled when Burna Boy welcomed Chloe to Lagos for the first time.

The pair partied together over several nights and couldn’t keep their hands off each other in the club.

At this point, we’re prettyyyy sure the couple is officially boo’d up.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Coco Jones and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Famous Ryleigh, Ry Gabriella, and more so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.