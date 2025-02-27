‘Toya & Reginae’ Exclusive Clip: Casey Apologizes To Toya

A new episode of Toya & Reginae is airing tomorrow, and we’ve got an exclusive look at what’s going down!

As previously reported, Toya & Reginae returned to WE TV on Friday, January 24, and features the mother-daughter duo juggling life, love, family, and their careers in the spotlight from different coasts.

Toya is in Atlanta and continuing to try to mend familial fences as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison. Meanwhile, Reginae is in L.A. hustling to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps. An official press release reports that that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits. Also returning to the show is Toya’s sister, Beedy, whose shocking revelation pushes Toya’s patience to the limit. On top of all that, her mother, Ms. Anita, is acting erratically, leaving Reginae to wonder if she should move back to Atlanta. This season promises to be the “realest, rawest, most unfiltered” yet, from family milestones to personal challenges and triumphs.

Toya & Reginae Season 2 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the new episode, we see Toya meeting up with her siblings, Walter, Casey, and Beedy, in New Orleans.

Casey reflects on his therapy journey and admits that he has anger management issues, but his therapist has been a huge help.

“Brittany helped me calm it down,” he says.

Ultimately, Casey apologizes to his sister for ever “coming at her the wrong way.”

Toya’s receptive to the apology, but she rightfully has doubts.

“Even though things are getting a little better between me and Casey, I still feel like we have so much work to do,” says Toya who doesn’t want to get her hopes up with her brother because “you never know what to expect.”

Take an exclusive look below.