It’s THURSDAY! Which means an all-new episode of Toya & Reginae is coming your way.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from tonight’s new episode of Toya & Reginae that will really get you in your feels. In the clip below Toya and Reign spend time with Reginae ahead of her planned move and things get emotional!

Check out the clip:

Pretty sure that most parents can relate to what Toya is going through. Do you think Reginae is going to love living in LA or do you think she’ll end up coming back to Atlanta soon enough?

Here’s what else to expect from tonight’s all-new episode of Toya & Reginae:

In the fifth episode, Toya is shocked that Red wants another baby. Reginae visits her dad in LA. Danielle helps Red keep a secret from Toya. Toya and Casey finally confront their issues. Toya’s couples game night reveals some shocking truths.

This series has definitely been eventful. We’re super excited for Reginae and can’t wait to see her next moves in L.A. Also, we’ve always known Toya to be an extremely sweet and fun person but this show has made us love and respect her even more.

An all-new episode of Toya & Reginae airs tonight, Thursday September 21st at 9pm on WeTV.

Will you be watching?