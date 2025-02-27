Federal Bigotry: Pentagon Memo Details Plan To Remove All Transgender Military Service Personnel

Donald Trump’s administration vowed to rid America of diversity, equity, and inclusion because they don’t believe in meritocracy; they believe in whiteness. In their minds, white people, specifically straight white men, are always the best option for the job. If a negro, Mexican, Asian, or other ethnic group just so happens to be talented and competent, then so be it, but Trump and his MAGA bootlickers aren’t checking for them when it comes time to empower “the best person for the job.”

According to a new CNN report, the administration is taking a very aggressive approach to ensuring that only heterosexual people are allowed to serve their country as part of the military or armed forces. The Pentagon has circulated a memo detailing plans to oust all transgender persons from military service.

“Service members who have a current diagnosis or history of, or exhibit symptoms consistent with, gender dysphoria will be processed for separation from military service,”

The memo continues:

“The Department only recognizes two sexes: male and female,” the policy memo says. “An individual’s sex is immutable, unchanging during a person’s life. All service members will only serve in accordance with their sex.”

The only exception that will be made to this hate-based policy is for those who aid “compelling Government interest … that directly supports warfighting capabilities”. So, unless you are a transgender specialist like a fighter pilot or a niche weapons operator who is really good at killing people, the United States government wants no part of you. There is no hard information about exactly how many trans persons are currently serving in the military but the CNN articles notes a 2018 independent research institute estimate of 14,000.

A court filing has been made to challenge Trump’s executive order that the US District Judge Ana Reyes describes as “arguably rampant with animus.” Air Force Master Sgt. Logan Ireland has served as an openly transgender military member for over a decade and pushed back against the idea that trans folks are not competent warfighters.

“Thousands of transgender service members like me currently occupy critical roles, many requiring years of specialized training and expertise,” Logan said Wednesday. “Removing us would create significant operational gaps that could take over a decade to fill, undermining the readiness and effectiveness of the armed forces.”

We will provide more information about this egregious policy as the power struggle continues.