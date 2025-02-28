Caleb Wilson Dies During Southern University Fraternity Event
Caleb Wilson: Southern University Student Dies During Off-Campus Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Event
Some fraternities and sororities have long been criticized for the great bodily harm or death of their potential new members as a result of hazing and abuse. This topic tends to spark visceral reactions and heated debates between those inside the Greek organizations and outsiders who are repulsed by the idea of causing injury in order to join a group of friends. The argument may have been dormant for a while, but this story is likely to reignite the discourse.
According to reporting by WBRZ, a 20-year-old Southern University student named Caleb Wilson collapsed and was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital while participating in an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity event at North Sherwood Forest Community Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Wilson was not a member of the organization but was an interest.
When asked about Wilson’s relationship with The Bruhz, the school played coy; however, later, the administration issued a memo halting all Southern University extracurricular activities.
“Effective immediately, all membership intake activities for SUBR campus organizations, including but not limited to fraternities, sororities, and student clubs are hereby paused until further notice,” according to the statement from the Southern University Division of Student Affairs.
The school also posted a lengthy statement about Caleb’s death on its official Facebook page via its Chancellor, John K. Pierre.
“It is with profound sadness that I share the devastating news of the passing of one of our students, Caleb Wilson,” wrote Chancellor Pierre. “Caleb, a junior from New Orleans majoring in mechanical engineering, was also a dedicated member of the Southern University “Human Jukebox” Marching Band. This tragic loss leaves a void in our Jaguar family, and our thoughts and prayers are with Caleb’s family, friends, classmates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”
“An off-campus incident is believed to have contributed to Caleb’s death. Southern University is cooperating fully with the Baton Rouge Police Department, which is leading the investigation. At this time, no further details are available.
“We recognize that such a loss can have a profound, emotional impact. Counseling services are available to provide support to our students, faculty, and staff. If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, please visit subr.edu/ucc.”
Wilson was a New Orleans native who was majoring in mechanical engineering. He was also a member of Southern University’s “Human Jukebox” marching band. The band also honored Caleb’s life with a heartfelt social media post.
WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office has completed an autopsy but has not determined Caleb’s cause of death. Additional study is being done to search for answers. We will provide more information as it is made available to the public.
Rest in peace, Caleb Wilson. Prayers up for his family and friends.
