Former Def Jam President Kevin Liles Responds To Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Alleged Victictim Claims Label Enabled Years Of Misconduct & Harassment

Music executive Kevin Liles faces accusations of sexual assault and harassment in a former Def Jam employee’s lawsuit. The anonymous woman also named the label and Universal Music Group as defendants.

According to TMZ, Jane Doe claims the harassment began when Def Jam hired her in 1999 and Liles escalated from 2000 to 2002. Doe filed in the New York Supreme Court under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. This filing may be one of the last of its kind after a 2022 amendment to the law extended the deadline to come forward until March 1, 2025. Cassie also used this same law to file her bombshell sexual assault assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom Liles recently defended.

The suit accuses the former Def Jam president of “derogatory and degrading comments based on her gender regarding her body and appearance” shortly after they started working together. Liles’ alleged misconduct quickly escalated to physical assault, constantly touching Doe’s breasts and grabbing her buttocks while she worked.

The woman said she repeatedly rejected his sexual advances until he allegedly raped her in 2002. Liles remained at Def Jam until he left for Warner Music Group in 2004. He held that Vice President role until his resignation in September 2024.

Variety reports Doe’s lawsuit claims Def Jam “knew or should have known” about Liles’ “propensity to commit the aforementioned crimes of violence,” yet allegedly allowed the misconduct to continue. Attorney, Lucas B. Franken, praised his client’s bravery to come forward against a titan of the music industry.

“We commend our client for her determination to seek justice for the sexual abuse she endured, as well as the sheer bravery it took to come forward against a well-known, celebrity figure. In our lengthy experience defending sexual abuse victims, we have witnessed a common thread and that is that they are often not alone in their abuse. Based on the violent and egregious conduct, we expect that others were also abused, and we hope that they can also come forward to share their experiences and pursue justice,” he said.

Liles issued a statement to defend his innocence and slam the allegations against him.

“I absolutely deny the outrageous claims reported in the press this evening. I wish I could share a more detailed response to this slander, but this is the first I’ve heard of this claim and the anonymous accuser’s attorney shared the lawsuit with gossip influencers and media outlets before it was even posted by the court, so my attorneys and I have not seen the actual lawsuit. After nearly 40 years of service to our culture, I’ve intentionally built a reputation for doing things the right way, treating people the right way, and empowering women,” he said on Thursday. “It is a shameful reality that these lies spread so freely. My attorneys and I will fully clear my name, and when we are successful, this anonymous accuser and her attorney will face a defamation lawsuit and every other available legal consequence. These allegations will not derail my mission to be of service to our community, and focus on the greater good and greater God,” the statement continued.