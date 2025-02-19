Congratulations! Cassie Expecting Baby No. 3 With Her Hubby Alex Fine

The Fine family is growing again. Cassie has announced that she’s expecting her third child with her husband, Alex Fine.

The “Me & U” singer took to Instagram Wednesday to debut her baby bump in sweet family photos.

In the Jordan Keith shot photos, the 38-year-old poses with Alex and their two daughters, Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3. The mommy-to-be is all smiles while wearing unbuttoned jeans and a crisp white shirt as her hubby cradles her belly.

Fans are now speculating in the comments that the Fines are expecting their first son since Cassie used a blue heart emoji in her caption.

Cassie And Alex Fine’s Relationship Timeline

Cassie and the personal trainer/Compton Cowboy announced their engagement in August 2019 and wed just two weeks later during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

Cassie and Alex then welcomed their first daughter, Frankie, on December 6, 2019. Their second daughter, Sunny, was born on March 22, 2021.

Cassie was previously in a long-term relationship with Diddy for over a decade but the two split in 2018. By December 2018 Cassie announced her relationship with Fine.

The Singer Bravely Sued Diddy In 2023

In November 2023, she filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of physical abuse and rape throughout their relationship.

The suit was settled one day later, but her legal action kicked off a slew of lawsuits against the rapper. Later, CNN released hotel security camera footage from 2016 that showed Diddy kicking Cassie and dragging her down a hallway.

After the video’s release, Cassie released a statement saying,

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

She continued,

“The healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you.”

Diddy is currently in jail awaiting trial following his September 2024 arrest on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all the allegations.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.