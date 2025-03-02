Dr. Mimi Sanders Talks #MarriedToMedicine, The Key West Couples Trip & Those ‘Covenant’ Comments [Exclusive]

The transition from private life to reality television can be daunting, but for Married to Medicine’s newest addition, Dr. Mimi Sanders, the experience has been smoother than expected.

The new friend of the show told BOSSIP that she’s been pleasantly surprised by her freshman experience.

“I thought that I was going to cringe when I saw myself on TV, but I didn’t,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada. “That was a really good indicator that I felt a bit comfortable. Surprisingly, all the ladies were very welcoming, and it’s been a good transition.”

Despite reality TV’s reputation for hazing its newcomers, Dr. Mimi found her castmates more welcoming than wary.

“No one was really poking the bear with me,” said Dr. Mimi. Instead, she enjoyed forming bonds with her fellow cast members, particularly Dr. Contessa and Sweet Tea.

“Tea made me feel so comfortable. She’s comedy, she’s real, and she’s just fun to be around. And Contessa is such a girl’s girl—supportive, funny, and always showing up in a great outfit.”

While she personally avoided drama, Dr. Mimi has had a front-row seat to some of the season’s more intense moments, particularly involving castmate Tea, her husband Dr. G, his ex-wife Quad, and Quad’s new partner, King.

“Girl, it went all the way left,” Dr. Mimi said, recalling the now-infamous couples’ game night in Key West that spiraled into chaos. “If you go back and watch my facial expressions, everything I was feeling was on my face. I thought I had a good poker face, but I don’t.”

As a board-certified adult psychiatrist, she had a unique perspective on the tension between the cast members.

“We don’t know what happened,” she said, speaking on Quad and Dr. G., “We just know that they are no longer together. But this is a very off situation, and that exchange was very, ‘Oh my gosh, what happened?’ I think an increment of therapy would help. It’s a time for reflection for all parties.”

The drama continued the next day, culminating in a heated moment between Dr. G and King at the beach and Dr. Mimit told BOSSIP that she understood why Quad’s boo was upset.

“If you got your man, and another man tells you to ‘shut up,’ how do you think he’s going to handle that? It’s not just ego—it’s protection. It’s ‘This is my girl, you’re not going to do that.’”

When asked about a particularly emotional moment on the beach where she told Tea that “they” were trying to come between her and her husband, Dr. Mimi clarified that “they” wasn’t a single person.

“She is still a newlywed. She’s trying to conceive, she’s on TV with her husband and his ex-wife, dealing with conflicts with other ladies. It’s all external stressors and pressures. My priority is my marriage, and I wanted to remind Tea to keep hers in focus.”

Dr. Mimi’s own marriage to her husband, Steve, remains rock solid, despite the often rocky reality TV landscape.

“We’ve heard the reality TV curse thing,” she admitted to BOSSIP. “So before signing on, we sat down and had a meeting. We do premarital counseling, marital counseling, drop-ins, we have a spiritual advisor—we do all the things to make sure that not only are we okay individually, but as a couple.”

Married life, reality TV, and parenting—including raising a child with special needs—keep their household lively.

“It’s loud. Very, very loud and noisy,” she said. “We have three children: a 22-year-old bonus son in Ohio, and our two younger kids here in Georgia. They’re 18 months apart, and completely different.”

Through it all, Dr. Mimi remains grounded in her faith and her professional expertise.

“Certain external pressures don’t merit distraction,” she said. “I have to make sure I’m moving in a way that’s right for my marriage and my priorities. That’s what I tell myself, and that’s what I tell my friends.”

In a season filled with shifting dynamics and explosive moments, Dr. Mimi has proven to be a voice of reason. And while she may not be anyone’s therapist on the show, her wisdom and steady demeanor make it clear: Dr. Mimi knows best.

Watch our exclusive with Dr. Mimi Sanders of Married To Medicine!