Married To Medicine’ Midseason Teaser: Phaedra & Apollo Face Off & Heavenly’s ‘The Devil’s Daughter’–But Did Dr. G File A Restraining Order Against King?

The highly-anticipated Married To Medicine midseason teaser has arrived, and BOSSIP has your EXCLUSIVE first look at Phaedra facing off with Apollo, Heavenly gaining a new nickname, and the fallout from Dr. G and King’s Key West confrontation.

In this must-see teaser, the ladies, dubbed “The Royal Court of Atlanta,” attend a lavish Bridgerton-style ball.

The action then shifts to their couples’ trip to Key West, where they party and toast to “new friends, old friends, and new relationships.” But things take a turn when Phaedra’s new boo, Chiek, greets her ex-husband, Apollo Nida, an unexpected invitee courtesy of Dr. Heavenly.

“What kinda s*** is this?!” she asks after realizing that Chiek and Apollo know each other.

Tensions rise when Phaedra and Apollo clash over her dating life.

“Why are you so worried about who I date?!” Phaedra asks her ex.

The drama intensifies when Dr. Scott Metcalfe urges the group to “let the sun set” on the previous night’s events, but Quad’s boyfriend, King, disagrees, saying, “I don’t think so.”

King and Quad’s ex-husband, Dr. G, nearly come to blows as Dr. G challenges him,

“Who you think you talking to, bruh?” says the psychiatrist.

King charges at Dr. G as Chiek tries to separate them.

The chaos overwhelms Sweet Tea, who is seen in tears while the ladies comfort her in a prayer circle.

Later, Toya tells the group, “We all do f***d up s*** to each other,” while Heavenly warns them not to bring exes around her.

Fed up, Phaedra tells Dr. Jackie that Heavenly is “the devil’s daughter” after what seems to be a fallout on the couples’ trip.

Back home, Quad and King share a moment by her pool, but King makes it clear he won’t be moving into her house, saying,

“I’ll never move into a woman’s house, that’s just the natural order of things.”

“Oh, hell no!” says Quad.

It also appears that Dr. G may have filed a restraining order against King following their confrontation in Key West. When asked if he called the police, Dr. G responds, “Why wouldn’t I?!”

This news upsets Quad, who says her “safety net” from the group is gone.

The teaser concludes back at the Bridgerton ball, where Quad is clearly uninterested, and Simone warns the group that their bonds are breaking.

“We already are fractured,” Toya says. “We’re not that bad,” Simone counters. Heavenly adds, “She right about that.”

Watch the Married To Medicine Season 11 midseason trailer below.

Married to Medicine airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock.

Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine is titled “Battle of the Exes”

Check out an official description below.

The couples’ trip to Key West, Fla., continues after a successful kayak relay race. A storm brews when Phaedra surprises the group with her new boy toy, Cheick, even though Dr. Heavenly has invited her ex, Apollo. Tensions rise between Quad and Dr. G as a playful evening couples’ game turns into the battle of the exes, threatening to derail the whole trip.