Justice For Ja’Keem Williams! White Neighbor Fatally Shoots Black Father Of 5 For Riding An ATV Through Their Neighborhood

Days after the anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s killing, Winter Garden, Florida, lost a member of the community to unjust vigilante violence. Tragically, 32-year-old Ja’Keem Williams was shot and killed while riding his ATV through a residential neighborhood. Now, his loved ones—backed by civil rights attorney Ben Crump—are demanding full accountability.

From the looks of it, the community isn’t letting this one slide.

Suspect Allegedly Confessed After Fatal Shooting

Fox 35 Orlando states that Williams was gunned down on February 23rd at the Bay Pointe Apartment complex. Witnesses told police that 57-year-old Ralph Hensel confronted Williams, shouted at him, and then fired two shots—leaving Williams unresponsive in the middle of the complex.

After pulling the trigger, Hensel allegedly walked back to the leasing office and said, “I killed him.”

No remorse. No hesitation.

According to WFTV9, he’s now locked up in Orange County Jail on first-degree premeditated murder charges with no bond—but Ja’Keem’s family and supporters say that’s just the bare minimum.

Ben Crump Joins the Fight, Calling for “Criminal Culpability”

Ben Crump, the family’s attorney, is demanding full accountability and the harshest punishment possible for Hensel.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We want criminal culpability for this. I don’t even know if you want to call him a vigilante because Ja’Keem wasn’t even doing anything wrong,” Crump told WFTV9.

Fox 35 Orlando reports that Hensel had previously complained about ATV riders in the neighborhood and had even warned law enforcement that he would “take action” if officers didn’t step in.

A true threat.

Justice for Ja’Keem” Rally Takes Over Winter Garden

Winter Garden residents flooded the streets over the weekend, demanding justice for Ja’Keem. Community member Gary Haskell made his stance clear at the rally.

“Justice for this young man and his family. And when I mean justice, I mean real justice. I mean, the death penalty should be on the table because this was cold-blooded murder.”

WFTV9 reports that a petition has gained over 3,100 signatures in just one week, with the Juneteenth Project Coalition pushing for Hensel’s charges to be upgraded to include a hate crime bias.

“The wheels of justice must not deny the civil rights of the innocent, but also the bereaved family members left to bear the burdens of hate and injustice,” the coalition stated.

Alongside protests, a GoFundMe has been created to cover Ja’Keem’s funeral expenses, with his services scheduled for March 7.

Ja’Keem Williams Remembered as a Loving Father

Williams was a father figure to five children, including three he shared with Briana Bermudez and two from Sierra Rose’s previous relationship.

Bermudez, the mother of his children, told WFTV9:

“Is this how we handle someone who is riding an ATV? He wasn’t armed.”

Friends and family share that Williams was kind-hearted, non-confrontational, and deeply devoted to his children.

Hensel Pleads Not Guilty, Legal Proceedings Continue

Fox 35 Orlando reports that Hensel has pleaded not guilty and invoked his constitutional rights. His initial hearing—originally scheduled for Friday—was canceled and rescheduled.

Winter Garden is making sure that Ja’Keem Williams won’t be another forgotten tragedy as the Williams family waits for justice to be served.