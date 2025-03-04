Jay-Z Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Former Rape Accuser & Attorney Tony Buzbee, Says Her Claims Were Knowingly ‘False’ And ‘Malicious’

Jay-Z is fighting back against the woman who accused him of sexual assault, claiming she’s now admitted her allegations were false.

On Monday, March 3, the music mogul filed a lawsuit against attorney Tony Buzbee, David Fortney, and their Jane Doe client over the previously dropped alleged sexual assault suit. According to Alabama court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jay-Z proposed three causes of action: malicious prosecution, abuse of process, and civil conspiracy against all three defendants. He also proposed a fourth cause of action, defamation against Jane Doe, and is seeking assumed, actual, and punitive damages.

In the new filing, the rapper claimed that the initial allegations of rape against him were knowingly “false” and “malicious.” He also said that the sexual assault suit was “strategically and tactically calculated and [used] time to inflict maximum pain and suffering” to him.

The previous suit claimed that Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000. Buzbee and fellow attorney Antigone Curis had the suit voluntarily dismissed last month.

In his March 3 filing, Hov alleges that the Oct. 20 lawsuit was founded on false information from Jane Doe and her lawyers. He also claims the Jane Doe and her lawyers “launched to extort” the rapper “through a menacing ‘private’ ‘demand letter,’ ” adding that the “malicious” defendants made “a desperate attempt to leverage Mr. Carter into an extortionate payoff.”

The filing claimed that Jane Doe “voluntarily admitted” to Jay-Z’s representative that “Carter did not assault her” and that Buzbee “pushed her to go forward with the false narrative of the assault by Mr. Carter in order to leverage a maximum payday.”

According to reports from TMZ, the Jane Doe in question has doubled down on her claims, insisting Jay-Z is trying to pressure her into saying her accusations are false.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the woman claims she was recently approached outside her home by two people who told her they were investigators working for one of Jay-Z’s lawyers. Doe claims they tried to get her to sign an affidavit stating that her rape claims were false, but she refused. She adds that her parents were allegedly approached by people asking similar questions.

The woman also claims the alleged investigators asked her if Tony Buzbee sought her out as a client and offered her money to pursue false claims against Jay-Z, both of which she says she denied. She claims the alleged confrontation left her intimidated and terrified, especially since her identity remained anonymous in media reports and legal proceedings.

As for why she dropped the suit, Doe says in the docs it’s because she was frightened by the reaction from Jay-Z and his supporters, claiming she was scared she would be publicly outed and subjected to public attacks.

Tony Buzbee has also replied to the suit, issuing a statement to PEOPLE that says: “This new case alleges the same claims as the other one they pieced together and filed in Los Angeles. Like the one in LA, this new case in Alabama also has no legal merit… she stands by her claims.” “After speaking with Jane Doe today, it appears that the quotes attributed to her in the lawsuit are completely made up, or they spoke to someone who isn’t Jane Doe,” his statement continues. “This is just another attempt to intimidate and bully this poor woman that we will deal with in due course. We won’t be bullied or intimidated by frivolous cases.”

TheShadeRoom also obtained a copy of the statement; read it in full below.