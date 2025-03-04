GTFOHWTBS: Conservative Cop-Lovin’ Incel Ben Shapiro Calls For Trump To Pardon Derek Chauvin

George Floyd’s murder at the hands of then-Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin became the tipping point of the 2020 summer of protest. Floyd’s name was one of many added to the historical list of Black men and women unjustly killed by law enforcement but something about the cruel and inhumane way that we collectively experienced his death struck a chord with millions of Americans. We all watched a police officer kneel Floyd’s neck for over nine grueling minutes in broad daylight with an audience of witnesses. Ultimately, he was held responsible for his crimes and sentenced to prison for a total of 43.5 concurrent years between state and federal convictions.

Nothing can bring George Floyd’s life back, but justice was served.

Four years later, conservatives have been emboldened by the hyper-disruptive Trump administration 2.0 and are trying their damnedest to get away with all of their wildest and most depraved fantasies in the midst of the political chaos.

Enter Ben Shapiro, the right-wing talking head who has made a career off of being one of the most proudly ignorant men in modern times. According to a report in The Daily Wire, Shapiro is calling for Trump to pardon Chauvin and release him from prison.

“I think it is worthwhile to remember that there is a man who’s rotting in prison because the media decided in the middle of 2020 that they were going to turn a tragic law enforcement stop that ended with the death of a man that had a significant problem with drugs and pre-existing health problems into the raison d’être of the entire 2020 election,” Shapiro said. “It led to vast chaos. It led to, again, the destruction of racial comity in the United States, $2 billion in property damage, and a guy rotting in prison who the evidence demonstrates certainly was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in that case.”

Check out this clown’s comments in full in the video below.

Ben Shapiro can go to hell right alongside Derek Chauvin. We’re sure that Satan has carved out a nice place for both of them.