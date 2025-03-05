Omarion Insists An ‘Open’ Relationship Is The Way Because ‘It’s Only A Few Good Men’ Left: ‘It Takes A Village’

Omarion is doubling down on his previous statements about not wanting to practice monogamy.

The “Post To Be” singer recently stopped by Sherri for an interview, where he opened up about his unconventional views on relationships. Following Kofi Siriboe’s comments on the same show about practicing ethical non-monogamy, host Sherri Shepherd asked Omarion if he had a similar outlook.

While the singer admitted that he didn’t know everything about the term or background of ethical non-monogamy, he did explain that being “open” about wanting multiple partners is important to him–one reason being because there’s “only a few good men” out there for women to choose from.

“I would say for me being open is important, and also, you know, the women just truly outnumber the men, you know what I mean?'” he asked the host.

He continued,

“I love this conversation because I think when men are open and honest that they don’t wanna have just this one thing for the rest of their life—it gives a woman an opportunity to choose and to further understand a man because I think that women don’t really understand a man.” “Certain women do, but there’s a larger conversation that has to be had about understanding men and how, you know, we’re meant to spread our seed,” O concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Omarion also opened up about practicing celibacy as part of a spiritual journey. Admitting Lenny Kravitz’s nine-year celibacy was an inspiration, the singer cringed at the idea of being celibate for that long but revealed his own journey was three years long.

“At that particular time in my life, I was on a spiritual journey,” he explained. “I was studying more to just really ground myself—being a child prodigy in this business, always reaching for another level of success, you know, you forget to ground yourself.”

This isn’t the first time Omarion has been honest about his desire to have multiple partners. The B2K alum appeared on an episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast in May 2023, where he first revealed that he was moving away from monogamy.

“It’s been a while since I’ve actually been in a ‘girlfriend boyfriend’ type of relationship,” he said at the time. “But I think a private life is a happy life. I believe that she finds me. It might be shes. Shes might finds me. Plurals. Shes.” Omarion continued, “I’m just saying if I really thought about my lifestyle and being with me—the pressure of being with me and it just being one woman. I don’t know if that exists.”