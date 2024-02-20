Bossip Video

Marlon Wayans and Sherri Shepherd are stepping in to confirm that Kelly Rowland “ain’t no divaaaa” (at least not in a negative sense) amid backlash over her sudden departure from a Today Show guest hosting gig.

As previously reported the singer-turned-actress — who has been promoting her new film Mea Culpa — allegedly walked off the popular daytime talk show because she was unsatisfied with her dressing room. Naysayers called Rowland “a diva” and argued that she should have accepted the subpar dressing room although she was booked to be a cohost on the program.

Rumors also swirled that J.Lo, who was only appearing as a guest on the show, was given much better accommodations than the Destiny’s Child songstress booked to host alongside Hoda Kotb.

However, on Feb. 18, Wayans, 51, urged critics to stop spreading “false narratives” about the celeb. He said it was important to hear both sides of the story before judging the 43-year-old star.

“Y’all stop with these false narratives. I’ve worked with @kellyrowland as a Star/producer I will honestly say she was nothing short of AMAZING,” Wayans captioned a low-resolution photo of Rowland.

The actor and comedian revealed that the mother and author was a joy to work with the onset of The Curse of Bridge Hollow in 2022.

“Sweet, kind, professional. On time, great energy, impeccable manners and professionalism. She was nice to EVERYONE on set,” he continued. “Not one diva moment. Shit happens in Hollywood. Get both sides before you castrate anymore legends. Love this woman. Y’all stop this BS. This woman was nothing short of a humble loving queen… PERIOD.”

Sherri Shepherd Chimes In To Defend Kelly Rowland

During Rowland’s appearance on Sherri, Feb. 19, actress and host Sherri Shepherd made sure the former Destiny’s Child singer received the star treatment for her appearance. When the official Sherri Instagram account posted behind-the-scenes moments from Monday’s episode, a fan referred to the Today Show drama in their comments section. Shepherd made sure to boast about the star’s nice dressing room onset.

“I guess her dressing room acceptable,” a social media user named @askmarkward wrote. Sherri, 56, quickly commented, “Oh we gave her a gorgeous room! It is Kelendria Rowland.”

Sherri also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kelly’s dressing room in a video showcasing her happily greeting her and giving her a hug.

Here’s What Reportedly Went Down On The Today Show

On Feb. 15, Rowland was scheduled to co-host The Today Show alongside Hoda Kotb, following an interview about her new role in Mea Culpa, but the star said sayonara when she was allegedly given a cruddy dressing room.

A source told Page Six that Kelly’s team played “musical dressing rooms” trying to find the right fit for Rowland, but ultimately, they decided to pull the plug on her hosting job when they could not find the perfect fit.

“Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour,” the source alleged. Rita Ora reportedly stepped in to fill for Rowland last minute, a source claimed to PEOPLE.

Rowland hasn’t confirmed if the story is true, but fans have been standing up for her on social media.

What do you think about this Kelly Rowland Today Show walk-out chatter?